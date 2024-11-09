Dalal's swift century quickly transformed into a record-breaking quadruple century, with him amassing an impressive 426 runs off 463 balls by the end of Day 2.

In a remarkable display of skill and determination, Haryana opener Yashvardhan Dalal achieved a quadruple century in the CK Nayudu Trophy match against Mumbai. His incredible innings consisted of 46 fours and 12 sixes, leaving him unbeaten at the close of Day 2 with the potential to reach 500 runs on Day 3.

The CK Nayudu Trophy, a prestigious domestic tournament in India, witnessed a thrilling encounter between Haryana and Mumbai at the Gurugram Cricket Ground (SRNCC). Haryana took the first innings, with Yashvardhan Dalal dominating the game with his exceptional batting prowess.

Dalal's swift century quickly transformed into a record-breaking quadruple century, with him amassing an impressive 426 runs off 463 balls by the end of Day 2. His innings, which included 46 fours and 12 sixes, showcased his exceptional talent and determination. With the support of his team, Dalal has the opportunity to achieve a historic 500 runs in this match.

It is worth noting that Dalal surpassed Sameer Rizvi's previous record for the highest score in the CK Nayudu Trophy, which stood at 312 runs off 266 balls against Saurashtra.

Who is Yashvardhan Dalal?

Yashvardan Dalal hails from the city of Jhajjar in Haryana, where he was born and raised. A talented right-handed batsman who also bowls off-spin, Dalal made a name for himself with a remarkable innings of 237 runs in the U-16 league, contributing to his team, Haryana Cricket League, achieving a total of 452/5 in just 40 overs.

His success continued as he scored multiple half-centuries in the Cooch Behar Trophy, solidifying his reputation as a promising young talent with immense potential.

According to Cricheroes, Yashvardhan Dalal has participated in 112 professional matches, amassing 4682 runs and taking 65 wickets. His impressive average of 58.53 includes 11 centuries and 28 fifties. In bowling, Dalal's standout performance saw him achieve figures of 4/7 with an economy rate of 4.25 and an average of 17.08.

With such outstanding achievements under his belt, Dalal is poised to ascend the ranks swiftly. As the IPL 2025 mega auction approaches later this month, all eyes are on Yashvardhan Dalal as he garners attention from cricket enthusiasts and scouts alike.

