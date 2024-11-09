The video, uploaded to Instagram with the caption “Because it’s trending,” has already gained over 69.8K likes and thousands of comments, making it one of the most talked-about posts this week.

Pakistani TikTok star Minahil Malik is back in the limelight with a new viral dance video that has captured the attention of many on social media. The video, which features Malik dancing to Megan Thee Stallion's song Mamushi, shows off her energetic moves and confident style. The video, uploaded to Instagram with the caption “Because it’s trending,” has already gained over 69.8K likes and thousands of comments, making it one of the most talked-about posts this week.

This comes after Malik faced a major controversy surrounding an alleged MMS leak. The video, which reportedly showed Malik in an intimate moment with her boyfriend, quickly spread online. While some believed it to be genuine, many others doubted its authenticity, with some suggesting that it could have been fabricated or part of a publicity stunt. Malik, however, wasted no time in denying the video’s legitimacy. She called it fake and chose to focus on her creative work instead of getting involved in the drama.

The MMS leak also sparked reactions from other public figures. Actress Mishi Khan, though not naming Malik directly, criticized those involved in such controversies for seeking attention. Her comments came after Malik's name began trending on social media. Despite the criticism, Malik remained calm and continued to focus on her career, ignoring the negative attention.