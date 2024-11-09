There are other plans of Jio & other companies which are available in a recharge plan of at least Rs 180 to 200 per month, but Jio’s plan only costs Rs 173 per month.

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani is recognised as the richest man in Asia and continues to broaden his extensive business empire. Reliance Industries, the most valuable firm in India, is venturing into new territories. The largest telecom company in India is Reliance Jio, which is run by Mukesh Ambani's son Akash Ambani. Jio’s growth has played a key role in making the internet more accessible to millions across India.

Jio Recharge Rs 173 Plan

Reliance Jio has a value recharge package that costs Rs 1,899 and has a 336-day validity period. This package includes 24GB of high-speed data with no daily cap, free nationwide roaming, and unlimited phone calling to any network in the nation. Additionally, users can have access to Jio's supplemental apps and 3600 free SMS.

Jio Rs 189 recharge plan

Another reasonably priced package from Jio, which costs Rs 189, comes with 2GB of internet, unlimited talking, free roaming, and 300 free SMS. Jio's supplemental apps, such as Jio TV, Jio Cinema, and Jio Cloud, are also available to consumers with this package.