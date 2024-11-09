According to the Civil Superintendent of Danta Government Hospital, Dr KK Singh, among the 38 injured, six people sustained serious injuries and were referred to Palampur for further treatment.

Atleast 38 people were injured after three vehicles, including a bus, collided with each other near Ambaji in Gujarat on Friday.

According to the Civil Superintendent of Danta Government Hospital, Dr KK Singh, among the 38 injured, six people sustained serious injuries and were referred to Palampur for further treatment.

Singh said that the accident took place between Ambaji and Danta and the vehicles were overturned following the collision. "The incident took place between Ambaji and Danta. According to initial information, a luxury bus and two vehicles were overturned. We received 32 injured. 6 were serious and were referred to Palampur. Others were treated here. There are still some patients left to receive treatment," Singh said.

Further details awaited.

(This story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)