Ever since Arjun Kapoor confirmed his break up with Malaika Arora at the Singham Again promotional event, eagle-eyed fans have been noticing every single social media post or public appearance made by the duo. Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora started dating in 2018 and made their relationship official in 2019. The couple was reportedly going through a rough patch for the past few months.

Now, after Arjun and Malaika's breakup has been confirmed and the duo is grabbing headlines for the same, a cryptic social media post is going viral on social media made by Malaika Arora. The actress is going viral for sharing a thoughtful note on her Instagram story, which read, "Every positive thought is a silent prayer that will change your life. Good morning, have a great day."

This story was followed by another one which read, "Touching a heart for a second can touch a soul for a lifetime." Malaika Arora's back-to-back inspirational posts have led fans to believe them to be her feelings post her split with Arjun Kapoor.

Arjun Kapoor is currently having a gala time, celebrating his success as Danger Lanka in Rohit Shetty's Sigham Again. In a recent interview, Arjun Kapoor revealed that when he shot the film, he was in the worst phase of his life. Not only did he work in a series of flop films but was also dealing with his breakup with Malaika Arora.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Arjun said, "When I signed this film, I was going through the worst phase of my life, personally, professionally, emotionally, mentally, and physically… Rohit sir had told me, ‘I need you to be in the look because we will shoot with you whenever possible’. I just took that as a stepping stone towards my own personal development as well."