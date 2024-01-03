Headlines

Meet man with Rs 19980 cr net worth, left govt job to co-found Rs 617000 cr company, he was Narayana Murthy's...

He holds a post-graduate degree in Mathematics from Bangalore University.

Prashant Tamta

Updated: Jan 03, 2024, 04:38 PM IST

Government jobs in India are still one of the most appealing career options. Aspirants study for many years to crack an exam to get a job in government service. However, many people have resigned from their secured jobs in the government sector to follow a different path. One such person is K Dinesh, co-founder of Infosys. He, along with NR Narayana Murthy and others, co-founded Infosys in 1981. Dinesh used to work at a government-run electric factory in Bengaluru before co-founding the tech giant, which has a market capitalisation of Rs 617000 crore company as of January 3.

Dinesh holds a post-graduate degree in Mathematics from Bangalore University. He was awarded a doctorate in Literature by the Karnataka State Open University in 2006. Dinesh is one of the seven co-founders of Infosys. The 69-year-old served as a Member of the Board of Infosys for 30 years. In 2011, he stepped down from the company's board. After this, he and his wife Asha have devoted themselves to philanthropy through their Ashraya Hastha Trust which focuses on education, healthcare, animal welfare and agriculture.

According to Forbes, he has a real-time net worth of Rs 19980 crore as of January 3. Dinesh served as Chairman of Infosys Technologies Australia and Head of Quality, Information Systems, and the Communication Design Group. Dinesh has two daughters -- Divya and Deeksha. While Divya runs VedaEarth, a brand of herbal personal care products, Deeksha has a corporate counselling firm.

