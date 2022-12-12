Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

'Happy birthday Jaana': Yo Yo Honey Singh's birthday wish for rumoured girlfriend Tina Thadani raises eyebrows

Last week, Honey Singh and Tina grabbed eyeballs for making an entrance into the event

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 12, 2022, 05:37 PM IST

'Happy birthday Jaana': Yo Yo Honey Singh's birthday wish for rumoured girlfriend Tina Thadani raises eyebrows
Honey Singh Tina Thadani

Singer Yo Yo Honey Singh`s birthday wish for model Tina Thadani has added more fuel to his dating rumours with her. On Sunday, Honey took t to Instagram Stories, Honey posted a mirror selfie with Tina. In the image, he is seen standing next to Tina. However, it`s his caption that caught everyone`s attention. He addressed Tina as "Jaana" in the caption. "Happy birthday Jaana @tinathadani," Honey captioned the post. 

Here are the stories 

unknown-319321660-119078947513543-3943719361351302423-nunknown-319556041-531885795497178-8716740945342748423-n

Honey and Tina`s dating rumours first surfaced online after the two attended an event together in Delhi recently. Several images and videos from the particular event went viral in which Honey and Tina were seen walking hand-in-hand. 

In one of the photos, Tina and Honey looked and smiled at each other while walking. For the occasion, they twinned in black outfits. Honey opted for a white shirt under a black jacket and pants. On the other hand, Tina wore a black high-slit dress and heels. As soon as images and videos of Honey Singh with Tina circulated online, fans flooded social media with their comments."Oh bhabhi ji ko satsriakal," a social media user commented."Waaah kya jodi hai," another one wrote. 

Honey's public appearance with Tina comes three months after he officially parted ways with his ex-wife Shalini Talwar, after 21 years of marriage. Tina has appeared in Honey Singh`s latest song `Paris Ka Trip. 

Last week, Several photos and videos have been circulated on social media. In one of the photos, Honey Singh can be seen telling Tina about something, while Tina smiles. The rapper opted for a black outfit while Tina who was twinning with him donned a sexy dress.

Honey Singh fans reacted to the clips, and one of them wrote, “Ye hui n bat old yoyo is back.” The second one mentioned, “yo yo honey Singh the King.” Several fans dropped hearts and fire emojis under the post. Earlier, Honey Singh’s wife, Shalini Singh filed a 118-page petition with numerous charges against her husband and his parents. Shalini’s accusations detail incidents dating as far back as 2011 when the couple spent their honeymoon vacation in Mauritius.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Kylie Jenner shows off her curves in sexy bikini, photos go viral
Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor THESE top B-town celebs moms whose maternity style is on point
Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2022: TWS earbuds from OnePlus, Oppo, Boat and others under Rs 2,500
XXX, Gandii Baat star Aabha Paul sets internet on fire with her sensational hot reels
Viral Photos of the Day: Ajay Devgn-Kajol give couple goals at Drishyam 2 premiere, Nora Fatehi looks hot in saree
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 541 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for December 12
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.