Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

Honey Singh walks hand-in-hand with new girlfriend Tina Thadani after controversial divorce

Several photos and videos of Honey Singh with his rumoured girlfriend Tina Thadani have been circulated on social media.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 07, 2022, 04:22 PM IST

Honey Singh walks hand-in-hand with new girlfriend Tina Thadani after controversial divorce
Credit: yo_yo_honey_singh_universe/Instagram

Popular rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh is in news again after a video of him with his rumored girlfriend Tina Thadani went viral on social media. In the clip, he can be seen holding Tina’s hand at an event.

Several photos and videos have been circulated on social media. In one of the photos, Honey Singh can be seen telling Tina about something, while Tina smiles. The rapper opted for a black outfit while Tina who was twinning with him donned a sexy dress.

Take a look:

Honey Singh fans reacted to the clips, and one of them wrote, “Ye hui n bat old yoyo is back.” The second one mentioned, “yo yo honey Singh the King.” Several fans dropped hearts and fire emojis under the post. Earlier, Honey Singh’s wife, Shalini Singh filed a 118-page petition with numerous charges against her husband and his parents. Shalini’s accusations detail incidents dating as far back as 2011 when the couple spent their honeymoon vacation in Mauritius.

She accused Honey Singh aka Hridesh Singh of emotional, physical and mental abuse. Her allegations range from physical violence, alleged extramarital affairs and refusal to acknowledge the marriage in public. The allegations also include claims of alleged sexual assault by her father-in-law.

Read|Honey Singh to release new song with Neha-Tony Kakkar amid domestic violence feud with wife

Honey Singh also talked about the case, he took to Instagram and wrote, “He took to Instagram and wrote , “I am deeply pained and distressed by the false and malicious allegations levied against me and my family by my companion/wife of 20 years, Mrs. Shalini Talwar. The allegations are severely odious. I have never issued a public statement or press note in the past despite being subjected to harsh criticism for my lyrics, speculation on my health, & negative media coverage in general. However, I see no merit in maintaining a studied silence this time because some of the allegations have been directed at my family – my old parents and younger sister – who have stood by me during some very difficult and trying times and comprise my world. The allegations are cynical and defaming in nature”

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Kriti Sanon, Taapsee Pannu, Sonal Chauhan: Not just Hindi, these actresses have worked in films across languages
Bengaluru: Pictures of Kempegowda airport will amaze you!
5 times Jannat Zubair set internet on fire in ethnic outfits
Streaming This Week: Kantara, Khakee, Chup, binge-worthy OTT releases to watch
Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650: 5 things to know about the new cruiser motorcycle
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Maharashtra stops all bus services to Karnataka amid border dispute
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.