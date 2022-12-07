Honey Singh walks hand-in-hand with new girlfriend Tina Thadani after controversial divorce

Credit: yo_yo_honey_singh_universe/Instagram

Popular rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh is in news again after a video of him with his rumored girlfriend Tina Thadani went viral on social media. In the clip, he can be seen holding Tina’s hand at an event.

Several photos and videos have been circulated on social media. In one of the photos, Honey Singh can be seen telling Tina about something, while Tina smiles. The rapper opted for a black outfit while Tina who was twinning with him donned a sexy dress.

Take a look:

Honey Singh fans reacted to the clips, and one of them wrote, “Ye hui n bat old yoyo is back.” The second one mentioned, “yo yo honey Singh the King.” Several fans dropped hearts and fire emojis under the post. Earlier, Honey Singh’s wife, Shalini Singh filed a 118-page petition with numerous charges against her husband and his parents. Shalini’s accusations detail incidents dating as far back as 2011 when the couple spent their honeymoon vacation in Mauritius.

She accused Honey Singh aka Hridesh Singh of emotional, physical and mental abuse. Her allegations range from physical violence, alleged extramarital affairs and refusal to acknowledge the marriage in public. The allegations also include claims of alleged sexual assault by her father-in-law.

Honey Singh also talked about the case, he took to Instagram and wrote, “He took to Instagram and wrote , “I am deeply pained and distressed by the false and malicious allegations levied against me and my family by my companion/wife of 20 years, Mrs. Shalini Talwar. The allegations are severely odious. I have never issued a public statement or press note in the past despite being subjected to harsh criticism for my lyrics, speculation on my health, & negative media coverage in general. However, I see no merit in maintaining a studied silence this time because some of the allegations have been directed at my family – my old parents and younger sister – who have stood by me during some very difficult and trying times and comprise my world. The allegations are cynical and defaming in nature”