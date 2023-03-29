Search icon
Viral video: Desi girl’s energetic dance on Fakeeran in thigh high slit dress burns the internet, watch

In the viral video, the pretty can be seen showing her hot and sexy dance moves on superhit Bollywood song Fakeeran.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 29, 2023, 03:14 PM IST

Desi girl's sizzling dance stuns netizens

There is no denying the fact that dance videos are a rage on Instagram, Youtube and other social media platform these days. There are many social media users or influencers who keep on sharing their dance videos on Instagram and Youtube in order to gain popularity. Many of these dance videos go viral within no time and receive a lot of attention from the netizens.

Now, a dance video shared by a girl name Kashika Sisodia has gone viral on Instagram. In the viral video, the pretty can be seen showing her hot and sexy dance moves on superhit Bollywood song Fakeeran, which is picturised on Boillywood actress Mouni Roy. The girl is wearing a sports bra and thigh high slit dress. Her dance moves are well choreographed which means that she is a trained dancer.

Watch the viral video here:

The video has received over 18k likes so far. Netizens took to the comment section to praise the girl for her brilliant dance moves.

Few days ago, a dance video shared by a girl named Sneha Bakli had gone viral on Instagram.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sneha Bakli (@snehaa6943)

In the video, the girl can be seen showing her hot and sexy dance moves on superhit Bollywood song ‘Sharara Sharara’.

