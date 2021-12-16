Dulha-dulhan ka PDA! Groom passionately kisses bride in front of wedding guests - WATCH viral video

Marriages are made in heaven and it is always a good experience to watch couples who are totally in love. Indian weddings are special because they are full of their moments and Indian wedding videos make for a wonderful watch. These days social media is full of Indian wedding videos which are striking a chord with netizens. However, one video that is doing the rounds on social media is inviting mixed reactions from netizens.

The video shows a bride and groom kissing each other in front of the wedding guests on the mandap.

After the wedding rituals were over, the couple indulged in PDA leaving relatives and guests shocked.

Watch the video here and don't forget to read the hilarious comments:

Earlier, a video had gone viral on the internet where the groom lifted his bride in a romantic manner and kissed her. The guests present there were left in total surprise but the groom kept on kissing his bride on her forehead.