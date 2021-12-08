Urfi Javed goes braless, mercilessly trolled yet again for her bold avatar

The reality show Bigg Boss OTT contestant Urfi is a newsmaker and she instantly grabs attention in the digital world with her bold, uniquely strange outfits and frequent public spottings. Recently Urfi Javed posted a carousel of photos on social media, where she's looking smoking hot in a corset with a dupatta.

Urfi shared the post with the caption stating, "Your wings already exists, all you have to do is fly!"

Urfi Javed's pictures have met with a polarised reaction, where some are hailing Urfi for her unique fashion sense, and some are bashing her with sleazy comments and mocking her for the 'revealing' outfit.

Someone pointed out that Urfi doesn't care to wear a bra, while another user termed her look as glamour and hot. Well, this is not the first time when Urfi have faced the heat of social media trollers. She gets targeted for being bold, but none of these trollers has affected Urfii's devil-may-care attitude and she keeps surprising everyone with her new appearances.

Days ago, Urfi made headlines for sporting a black cut-out dress that was inspired by none other than popular American model Kendall Jenner's old outfit. Urfi was trolled mercilessly for the rip-off ensemble, but nothing could stop the actress from showing off her attire4 and flaunting her svelte body.

On the work frot, Urfi has done shows like 'Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania', 'Meri Durga' and 'Bepannaah.'