After slaying in bikini and hot pants, 'Taarak Mehta...' star Nidhi Bhanushali's latest photo is going VIRAL

'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' actor Nidhi Bhanushali aka Sonu who quit the show in 2019, has been hitting the headlines after several of her social media posts went viral recently.

Currently, on a road journey in Gujarat, Nidhi Bhanushali who became a household name with her performance in the hit sitcom 'TMKOC', is living her dream life exploring the wild and the unknown farm life, one day at a time.

On day 158th of her vacation, she revealed in a recent Instagram post that she 'randomly landed on a farm in a beautiful small village' in Gujarat as she was chasing the sunset.

While sharing a series of photos and short clips of her farm and the village life, Nidhi wrote alongside it, "We just randomly landed on a farm in this beautiful small village in Gujarat while chasing the sunset. The villagers insisted we stay till morning and offered us khatiyas to sleep on and their speciality - milk. Jugni had the time of her life running in the fields and lord knows she couldn't get enough of the cows. We slept the most peaceful sleep under the sky lit with a million stars knowing that we were safe amongst these extremely heartwarming and kind people and witnessed an impeccable sunrise in the morning. Cooked and packed our meals for the day and we were off... the journey continues."

Among the photos and video clips that Nidhi shared, one photo that grabbed our attention was the diva's picture in a kitchen as she prepared the meal before heading forward in her journey. Clad in a black tank top and shorts, Nidhi's expressions as she chopped potatoes is unmissable.

Take a look here:

Earlier, Nidhi's video where is was seen sporting hot pants had gone viral. The short video clip featured her dog Jugni who is accompanying her on her camping trip. Nidhi was seen having some fun with her dog while running with her pet in a green top and blue hot pants flaunting her toned legs.

In a post, she had disclosed that she had left home 'to seek what seeks us' and 'away from civilization' adding that 'life is better in the wild'. She further stated in her photo caption that on the very first day she found bliss as the 'air is pure, trees are tall and a slight drizzle has marked the start of the monsoon'. Alongside a no-filter and no-makeup photo with her hair tied up in half and a nose ring that she often sports, Nidhi wrote, "Campsite no. 1 We've left home to seek what seeks us. Away from civilisation, on our first day itself we found bliss. The air here is pure, the trees are tall and a slight drizzle has marked the start of monsoon. Life is better in the wild. Happy world environment day. Wishing everyone one of y’all peace and good health."

Apart from this, the series also featured short clips from the beautiful location where she is vacationing currently.

Take a look:

Before this, Nidhi Bhanushali shared a sizzling hot photo in a bikini teamed up with an off-white top that broke the internet.

For the unversed, Nidhi stared her career as a child artist but in 1029 she quit acting to focus on her studies and personal life.