Headlines

Netflix raises subscription prices as it adds 9 million subscribers; check details

Israeli envoy to UN labels Hamas as 'terror organisation like no other', describes attack as larger than 9/11

Navratri 2023 Day 5: Significance of Maa Skanda Mata, colour, date, time, puja vidhi, mantra

IND vs BAN, World Cup 2023: India to take on Bangladesh in 17th match of WC today; when, where and how to watch

Meet educator-turned-entrepreneur, who is running Rs 330 crore startup; not from IIT, IIM

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

This Bigg Boss 17 contestant once led Vivek Agnihotri's bold film, posed semi-nude for poster, movie was panned for...

Netflix raises subscription prices as it adds 9 million subscribers; check details

Meet educator-turned-entrepreneur, who is running Rs 330 crore startup; not from IIT, IIM

Morning drinks to reduce gas, bloating and constipation

8 Superfoods that may lower cancer risk

7 Benefits of keeping monstera plant at home 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Mouni Roy sets the internet on fire in glittery little black dress, Disha Patani calls her 'super hot'

Multi-billionaire, lawyer, to actor: Famous people who dropped out of IIT and made it big in life

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: 5 iconic Ganpathi temple to visit in India

Nithari killings: Timeline of horror, gruesome killings, and acquittals

Israel Gaza War: No place to live, no food to eat, no beds in hospitals; situation worsens in Gaza

Good News! PM Modi announces bonus for central employees ahead of Diwali 2023, know all about it

This Bigg Boss 17 contestant once led Vivek Agnihotri's bold film, posed semi-nude for poster, movie was panned for...

Adhura actor Sahil Salathia reveals why he refused Bigg Boss 17: 'I don't think...'

Raj Kundra brutally trolled for repeating Neha Dhupia's 'Shah Rukh Khan or sex sells' quote, netizens say 'tu wapis ja'

HomeTechnology

Technology

Netflix raises subscription prices as it adds 9 million subscribers; check details

The $15.50 per month price for Netflix's most popular streaming option in the U.S. will remain unchanged, as will a $7 monthly plan that includes intermittent commercials.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 19, 2023, 06:51 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Netflix on Wednesday disclosed summertime subscriber gains that surpassed industry analysts’ projections, signalling the video streaming service’s crackdown on password sharing is converting former freeloaders into paying customers. 

In an effort to bring in even more revenue, Netflix also announced it's raising the price for its most expensive streaming service by $2 to $23 per month in the U.S. — a 10% increase — and its lowest-priced, ad-free streaming plan to $12 — another $2 bump. 

The $15.50 per month price for Netflix's most popular streaming option in the U.S. will remain unchanged, as will a $7 monthly plan that includes intermittent commercials. It also raised its prices for subscribers in the U.K. and France.

The company added nearly 8.8 million worldwide subscribers during the July-September period, more than tripling the number gained during the same time last year when Netflix was scrambling to recover from a downturn in customers during the first half last year. 

The increase left Netflix with about 247 million worldwide subscribers, well above the 243.8 million projected by analysts surveyed by FactSet Research. Netflix’s financial performance also topped the analyst forecasts that shape investor expectations. The Los Gatos, California, company earned $1.68 billion, or $3.73 per share, a 20% increase from the same time last year while revenue climbed 8% to $8.54 billion. 

The company’s stock price soared more than 12% in extended trading after the latest quarterly numbers came out. Netflix shares have increased by about 30% so far this year amid mounting evidence its video streaming service is faring better than most in a crowded field of competitors that is testing the financial limits of many households.

Netflix has picked up more than 16 million subscribers through the first nine months of the year, already eclipsing the 8.9 million subscribers that it added all of last year. But it’s still a fraction of the more than 36 million additional subscribers that Netflix attracted in 2020 when the pandemic turned into a gold mine for the service at a time when people were looking for ways to stay entertained while tethered to home.

This year’s subscriber inroads have been made despite entertainment labour strife centred in part on writers’ and actors’ complaints about unfairly low payments doled out by video streaming services such as Netflix. 

The company has been able to withstand the recently settled writers’ strike and ongoing actors' strike by drawing upon a backlog of already finished TV series and movies in the U.S., as well as productions made in international markets unaffected by the labour disputes.

In an apparent effort to rebuild its library of original programming after everyone returns to work, Netflix said it expects to spend about $17 billion on TV series and films next year. Netflix’s decision to abandon its long-established practice of allowing subscribers to share their account passwords with friends and family outside their households has prompted more viewers who had been watching the video service for free to sign up for their own accounts. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Israel-Hamas war: Biden 'outraged’ by Gaza hospital blast that killed over 500 people

Meet doctor-turned-IAS officer, one of India's most popular IAS officers' husband; secured AIR...

Meet Mamta Yadav, DU student, Haryana village's 1st IAS officer, passed UPSC exam twice with AIR...

CBSE Board Exam 2024: Private Candidate registration for Class 10, 12 ends today at cbse.gov.in, check details

Adhura actor Sahil Salathia reveals why he refused Bigg Boss 17: 'I don't think...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Mouni Roy sets the internet on fire in glittery little black dress, Disha Patani calls her 'super hot'

Multi-billionaire, lawyer, to actor: Famous people who dropped out of IIT and made it big in life

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: 5 iconic Ganpathi temple to visit in India

In pics: Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Pooja Hegde arrive for Ganpati Darshan at Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's home

In pics: Madhu Chopra, Harbhajan Singh, Siddharth Chopra attend Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's pre-wedding celebration

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE