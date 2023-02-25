Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePersonal Finance
topStoriesenglish

EPFO rules: Employer to pay massive interest rates if PF not paid on time, check full list

EPFO news: Employees can also register a complaint against the employer with EPFO.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 25, 2023, 03:25 PM IST

EPFO rules: Employer to pay massive interest rates if PF not paid on time, check full list
Employees can also register a complaint against the employer with EPFO (File)

If you are a salaried employee, you would know about the employee provident fund scheme that is run by EPFO. The company pays a fixed amount in the employee's PF account. The employee also pays a fixed sum in his/her PF account. Together, this fund acts as a retirement corpus.

The employee gets the money after retirement. However, what happens if the employer is not paying his share of the money. Let's examine.

If the employer has not been paying his share into the employee's PF account, he will be liable to pay with a fixed interest rate, as per law. It is also considered a crime to not pay the employee's PF contribution. The government can also exact the money from the employer as per law with interest.

EPFO has fixed the rates of interest on delay in payments. It can charge a fine of 100 percent of the money not paid along with 12 percent yearly interest.

Employees can also register a complaint against the employer with EPFO.

Here are the rates: If the delay is 2 months or less, the employer will be liable to pay interest at 5 percent per annum; between 2-4 months, the rate is 10 percent; between 4-6 months, the rate is 15 percent; for 6 a delay of 6 months or above, the employer will have to pay an interest of 25 percent per annum.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Tata Motors launches Red Dark editions of Harrier, Safari and Nexon SUVs
KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty wedding venue: Photos of Suniel Shetty's luxurious Khandala farmhouse with private pool, theatre
Kiara-Sidharth wedding: B-town celebs who wore Manish Malhotra bridal outfit for their big day
Take cues from Suhana Khan to ace wedding season in style
Mehreen Qazi wishes husband IAS Athar Aamir Khan on Valentine's Day, see lovely pics of couple here
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Uttar Pradesh: 5 killed, 30 injured as roof of cold storage collapses in Meerut
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.