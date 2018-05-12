Watch: PM Narendra Modi offers prayer at iconic Muktinath temple in Nepal, plays traditional drum

Modi will also offer prayers at Pashupatinath temple after his return from Muktinath today.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday prayed at Nepal's iconic Muktinath temple that is regarded sacred by both Hindus and Buddhists.

Modi wore Buddhist traditional red dress and carried out rituals both according to the Hindu and Buddhist tradition.

Modi will also offer prayers at Pashupatinath temple after his return from Muktinath today. This will be followed by meeting with leaders of political parties of Nepal.

He is scheduled to attend a civic reception hosted by Kathmandu Metropolitan City at Rastriya Sabha Griha before returning to New Delhi.

A high-security alert has been maintained in Mustang in view of Modi's visit. The local administration had put in place a special security plan to make Modi's visit safe and systematic.

Muktinath Temple is regarded as a sacred place for both Hindus and Buddhists located in Muktinath Valley. The temple at an altitude of 3,710 meters at the foot of the Thorong La pass in mountainous Mustang district.

Earlier on Friday, PM Narendra Modi offered prayers at Janki Temple. He performed a special 16-step worship ceremony, becoming the first Indian premier to hold such a prayer at the 20th-century temple.

Modi took part in the Shodasopachara Pooja at the Janaki temple, local media reported.

Devotional bhajans of Sita and Ram was played during the 10-minute long prayer performed by Modi at the temple.

(With agency inputs)