President Ram Nath Kovind's address hails J&K move and Lok Sabha polls; salutes forces' bravery

President Ram Nath Kovind addressing the nation on the eve of India's 73rd Independence Day celebrations delivered a message of peace, harmony and goodwill, and reminded fellow countrymen of continuing on the path of nation-building.

Highlighting the significance that August 15 has in the lives of all Indians – in the country and elsewhere, Kovind said that there is no greater joy than seeing the national flag being hoisted around the world. Calling it a symbol of national pride, he said that it serves to remind the massive sacrifices made and the valour shown by the country's freedom fighters.

"The illustrious generation that led us to freedom did not perceive independence only in terms of transfer of political power. They considered it a stepping stone in a longer and larger process of nation-building and national welding," he said.

Kovind also remembered the contribution of Mahatma Gandhi and said he had spoken of many challenges that the country and the world face in contemporary times.

Hailing the recent developments in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, the President said that the people here would now be able to live a life of peace and prosperity. "I am confident that the recent changes in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh will greatly help the locals there."

Thanking people for coming out in large numbers to vote in the recent Lok Sabha polls, Kovind hailed the democratic principles of India. "Earlier this summer, the people of India participated in the 17th general election, the largest democratic exercise in human history. For this, I must congratulate our voters," he said. "Happy to note that the recently concluded session of Parliament saw lengthy and productive sittings of both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha. Nation-building is about creating that optimal partnership between voters and their representatives, between citizens and their government, and between civil society and state," he added.

Highlighting how the country is on the fast track of welfare as well as development, Kovind urged fellow countrymen to be aware and to work hard to lead quality lives. "It is my understanding that 130 crore Indians, with their skills and potential, can create more opportunities for development," he said. He also appreciated the massive strides taken in space exploration but reminded all to hold true to the cultural and traditional values.

A special mention was also made of security forces and cops around the country with Kovind saluting their valour and devotion to duty.