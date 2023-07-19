Online Pharma Aggregator : Technology Driven Pharma & Healthcare Solution Provider

Pharma and E-commerce are the two buzzwords in the current market scenario

Pharma and E-commerce are the two buzzwords in the current market scenario. Conventionally, the supply of medicines is largely a local/hyper local play, with little reliance on technology. Additionally, lack of Pan-India Integrated play in this segment has been a big roadblock to the efficiencies in the Pharma supply chain. MEDIMNY (www.medimny.com) fills-in these lacunae.

MEDIMNY is one of the early entrants in the pharma B2B market, working on the principle of Availability, Connectivity, Sustainability, and Profitability. Using technology as an enabler, it seamlessly connects distributors and chemists across the nation on a single e-platform.

One such industry giant that is taking its leap towards achieving this goal is Medimny. It is a technology-enabled marketplace connecting Pharmacies and Stockists on a single national platform. The platform is Incorporated under the corporate identity "Felicitas Digitech Private Limited" and was established with the aim to address the gaps in the Indian pharma market, which has proven to be fragmented, especially with the outbreak of the worldwide pandemic.

It is one of the renown online aggregator for medicine wholesale supporting multiple seller and twenty thousand plus retailers.

The goal was to use automation to enable pharma companies to efficiently handle rapidly changing multichannel and omnichannel requirements while enabling same-day and next-day delivery. Medimny has been committed to handling the whole supply chain and logistic flow of a service. It has created a tightly bound circle of Availability, Connectivity, and Profitability by incorporating integrated Logistics, payment, and settlement arrangements, all the while minimizing credit risk.

Medimny focuses primarily on the expansion into Brand, Surgical, Generics, and OTC Category Medicines, Inclusion of Cool Chain Products viz Insulin, Vaccine, and other Temperature controlled medicines. With this approach, even in the midst of a life sciences industry-wide digital revolution, this push to automate warehouses will give pharma and logistics businesses greater strategic choice in network-footprint decisions, allowing them to stay lean and nimble in a competitive market. With 99% delivery assurance it has become reliable pharma wholesale platform.

By providing a common platform to buyers and sellers across the nation, Medimny has set itself in the epicenter of the fluctuating market needs and streamline SCM by building a network of suppliers that transfer the commodity from raw material suppliers to those organizations that directly communicate with customers, so on and so forth. The fact that no record can ever be erased is a bonus point in this innovative approach, giving supply chain managers a way to track the origin of items and develop trust in shared supplier information. Not only that, but it also aids in the prevention of data leaks, the detection of counterfeit goods and fraud, and the identification of at-risk suppliers in order to demonstrate compliance with regulatory standards. Medimny is integrating value-added services to assist organizations to stay competitive in a market that is always evolving while also ensuring consumer satisfaction in this digital age, where the credo is to adapt or be redundant.

(Above mentioned article is consumer connect initiative. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever)