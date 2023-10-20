Headlines

'We are helpless, Lawrence Bishnoi had maun vrat': Sidhu Moosewala's father on virtual court hearing in murder case

'Lawrence Bishnoi did not speak anything because he had a 'maun vrat' today. We are very helpless in this situation," said later Sidhu Moosewala's father.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 20, 2023, 12:03 PM IST

Balkaur Sidhu, father of slain Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala raised objections against the virtual production of those accused in the murder case of his son and said that assurances were made to him that indicted will appear in the court physically.

"We were assured that the accused would be produced physically. But they are not produced properly on the VC (Video Conference). Today, out of 25 accused, 22 were produced. (Lawrence) Bishnoi did not speak anything because he had a 'Maun Vrat' today. We are very helpless in this situation," he said on Thursday.

The delay in presenting the accused in court has caused a delay in starting the process of committing the chargesheet to the district and sessions court, where trial in the murder case is ongoing. The next hearing on the matter will be on November 2.

Sidhu Moosewala, 28, was shot dead on May 29 last year in Mansa, a day after the state government curtailed his security cover. The Punjabi singer was shot at point-blank range and the assailants fired over 30 rounds at Moosewala, who was found slumped in the driver's seat by locals. The incident occurred two days after Punjab Police withdrew the security cover of 424 persons, including Moosewala.

The Punjab Police SIT has filed three chargesheets against 32 accused, including gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar, claiming the murder was part of a series of revenge killings between the Bishnoi and Bambiha gangs.

The investigation suggested gangster Lawrence Bishnoi was the mastermind of the killing. His close aide Goldy Brar, who is said to be based in Canada, was also under investigation in this case. Police issued a Red Corner Notice against Brar through Interpol. Moosewala had fought an election from Mansa in the last Punjab Assembly election on a Congress ticket but was defeated by AAP's Vijay Singla. (With inputs from ANI)

