Vikrant Rona box office collection day 4: Kiccha Sudeep's film set to enter Rs 100 crore club

Kiccha Sudeep's film Vikrant Rona, released on July 28 in theatres, was one of the most anticipated films. The film which stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Nirup Bhandari, and Neetha Ashok alongside Kiccha Sudeep, is all set to enter Rs 100 crore club.

As per the Hindustan Times report, the film collected Rs 25 crore on its 3rd day and will soon enter Rs 100 crore club. The film has earned Rs 80 crore within 3 days, while the final figures are yet to be released. As per their industry sources, the film will cross Rs 100 crore within 4 days. Vikrant Rona is co-produced by Alankar Pandian of Invenio Origins, and is helmed by Anup Bhandari.

Earlier, Sharing the video of Vikrant Rona producer, Box office Karnataka wrote, "Here is the official statement from the Producer of Vikrant Rona about VR box office Collections.

According to the makers, more than 800 artists worked on the VFX effects for Vikrant Rona. The film is a visual marvel choreographed by Anup Bhandari, who has done a marvellous job behind the camera.

After Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Yash, it is now Kichcha Sudeep's turn to turn on the southern charm for pan-Indian audiences. Sudeep`s mannerisms and swag quotient could well have youngsters imitating him.

The party-pumping Vikrant Rona number Ra Ra Rakkamma, featuring Jacqueline Fernandez and Kichcha Sudeep, has also played a role in getting the audiences into theatres. Sung by Sunidhi Chauhan and Nakash Aziz, `Ra Ra Rakkamma` has been garnering millions of views across social media channels.

Directed by Anup Bhandari, and presented by Salman Khan Films, Zee Studios and Kichcha Creations, `Vikrant Rona` also has Jacqueline Fernandez, Nirup Bhandari and Neetha Ashok in leading roles. (With inputs from IANS)