In Pics: From Trisha to Samantha Ruth Prabhu, sizzling bikini looks of top South actresses

Here's a look at the sizzling bikini looks of the top South actresses.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Apr 30, 2023, 03:23 PM IST

South actresses like Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Trisha, Nayanthara, Rashmika Mandana, and others have a huge fan base in the north too. The actresses often mesmerize their fans with their elegant and gorgeous looks which they share on their Instagram. The bikini look of the South actress often raised the temperature and left fans stunned. Here's a look at some of the top South actresses' sizzling bikini looks-

1. Trisha

Trisha
1/6

Trisha is currently collecting all the praise for her stellar performance in the movie Ponniyin Selvan 2. The actress's royal look in the movie is loved by everyone. However, these pics show a totally different avatar of the actress. The actress can be seen slaying in a blue bikini top and shorts in one photo, while in another she looks stunning in a pink swimsuit. 

2. Nayanthara

Nayanthara
2/6

Nayanthara is one of the top South actresses who likes to keep her life private. In the pic, the actress can be seen sizzling in a black bikini and sunglasses. The actress' pic from the Tamil movie Arambam stunned the audience. 

3. Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha Ruth Prabhu
3/6

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is quite active on social media and enjoys a huge fan following. The actress is often seen mesmerizing her fans with her elegant looks. In these pics, the actress can be seen slaying in a blue bikini 

4. Pooja Hegde

Pooja Hegde
4/6

Pooja Hegde is currently enjoying the success of her latest film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan starring Salman Khan. The actress can be seen raising the temperature with her sizzling bikini looks. the actress opted for a pink bikini with a white shrug in one photo, while in the other she can be seen in a white bikini. 

5. Kajal Aggarwal

Kajal Aggarwal
5/6

Kajal Aggarwal shared this cute photo from her Maldives vacation with family on her Instagram wherein she can be seen sitting in a black swimsuit near the pool. The actress looked stunning and captioned the photo, "Smell the sea, feel the sky, let your soul and spirit fly." 

6. Rashmika Mandana

Rashmika Mandana
6/6

Rashmika Mandana is one of the most loved South actresses. The actress recently made her Bollywood debut with the film Goodbye starring Amitabh Bachchan. the actress looks stunning in the golden swimsuit which she paired with a hat. 

