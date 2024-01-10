IND vs AFG, 1st T20I Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Afghanistan match

IND vs AFG Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for India vs Afghanistan.

Team India is set to kick off a thrilling three-match T20I series against Afghanistan, beginning on January 11 at the PCA Stadium in Mohali. Rohit Sharma will be at the helm for India, although Virat Kohli will miss the first game.

Unfortunately for Afghanistan, they'll be without Rashid Khan due to an injury, It is expected to be a cracking series. Expect some high-scoring encounters as all three matches are scheduled on batting-friendly tracks.

Match Details

Match: India (IND) vs Afghanistan (AFG), 1st T20I, India vs Afghanistan T20I series 2024

Match Date: January 11, 2024 (Thursday)

Time: 07:00 P.M. IST

Venue: Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali

IND vs AFG Dream11 prediction

Wicket-keeper: R Gurbaz

Batters: Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Ibrahim Zadran

All-rounders: Mohammad Nabi, Axar Patel, A Omarzai, Karim Janat

Bowlers: Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh

IND vs AFG My Dream11 team

R Gurbaz, Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Ibrahim Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Axar Patel, A Omarzai, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Mujeeb Ur Rahman