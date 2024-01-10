Headlines

Meet ‘Mauni Mata’, an 85-year-old woman who will break 32-year-long 'Maun Vrat' after Ayodhya Ram Temple inauguration

Meet billionaire with Rs 58950 crore net worth, whose company is set to build India's 'biggest' mall in...

IND vs AFG, 1st T20I Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Afghanistan match

IND vs AFG 1st T20I: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast of Mohali

Shah Rukh Khan hugs and poses with Uttarkashi rat-hole miners, ISRO scientists at awards event; see viral videos

Manoj Bajpayee, Konkona Sensharma, Ranvir Shorey, Abhishek Chaubey, Anurag Kashyap attend Killer Soup screening

Side effects of eating dessert after dinner

9 superfoods to boost your memory

Businessmen who are invited for Ram Mandir Inauguration

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Israel-Hamas War: Israeli Forces Kill 3 Palestinians, Run Over Body In West Bank's Tulkarm

'This Is What Justice Feels Like, I Can Breathe Again' Bilkis Bano On Supreme Court Verdict

COVID-19 In India: 605 New Cases And Four Deaths In The Last 24 Hours In India

Playing 3 roles in Killer Soup left Manoj Bajpayee 'confused and unsure': Didn't know what direction to take | Exclusive

IND vs AFG, 1st T20I Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Afghanistan match

IND vs AFG Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for India vs Afghanistan.

Aditya Bhatia

Updated: Jan 10, 2024, 10:07 PM IST

Team India is set to kick off a thrilling three-match T20I series against Afghanistan, beginning on January 11 at the PCA Stadium in Mohali. Rohit Sharma will be at the helm for India, although Virat Kohli will miss the first game. 

Unfortunately for Afghanistan, they'll be without Rashid Khan due to an injury, It is expected to be a cracking series. Expect some high-scoring encounters as all three matches are scheduled on batting-friendly tracks.

Match Details

Match: India (IND) vs Afghanistan (AFG), 1st T20I, India vs Afghanistan T20I series 2024

Match Date: January 11, 2024 (Thursday)

Time: 07:00 P.M. IST

Venue: Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali

IND vs AFG Dream11 prediction

Wicket-keeper: R Gurbaz

Batters: Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Ibrahim Zadran

All-rounders: Mohammad Nabi, Axar Patel, A Omarzai, Karim Janat

Bowlers: Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh

IND vs AFG My Dream11 team

R Gurbaz, Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Ibrahim Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Axar Patel, A Omarzai, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

