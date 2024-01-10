IND vs AFG, 1st T20I Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Afghanistan match

Cricket
IND vs AFG Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for India vs Afghanistan.
Team India is set to kick off a thrilling three-match T20I series against Afghanistan, beginning on January 11 at the PCA Stadium in Mohali. Rohit Sharma will be at the helm for India, although Virat Kohli will miss the first game.
Unfortunately for Afghanistan, they'll be without Rashid Khan due to an injury, It is expected to be a cracking series. Expect some high-scoring encounters as all three matches are scheduled on batting-friendly tracks.
Match Details
Match: India (IND) vs Afghanistan (AFG), 1st T20I, India vs Afghanistan T20I series 2024
Match Date: January 11, 2024 (Thursday)
Time: 07:00 P.M. IST
Venue: Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali
IND vs AFG Dream11 prediction
Wicket-keeper: R Gurbaz
Batters: Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Ibrahim Zadran
All-rounders: Mohammad Nabi, Axar Patel, A Omarzai, Karim Janat
Bowlers: Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh
IND vs AFG My Dream11 team
R Gurbaz, Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Ibrahim Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Axar Patel, A Omarzai, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Mujeeb Ur Rahman