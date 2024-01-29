Meet woman who became world's richest woman after divorce, has given Rs 138015 crore in charity, net worth is...

Twitter
Headlines

Sachin Tendulkar-backed Rs 4206 crore company inks pact with Rolls-Royce to make...

‘Wait is finally over': Fans react after Sarfaraz Khan earns maiden India call-up for 2nd Test vs England

Government extends ban on terrorist group SIMI for 5 more years

'Never visited NCA...': Rohit Sharma's high praise for Virat Kohli's excellence

No more elections in India, if Modi wins 2024 Lok Sabha polls, says Congress President Kharge

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Sachin Tendulkar-backed Rs 4206 crore company inks pact with Rolls-Royce to make...

‘Wait is finally over': Fans react after Sarfaraz Khan earns maiden India call-up for 2nd Test vs England

Bigg Boss 17 | Munawar Faruqui Reveals Why He Almost Quit Show: 'I Was Going Through A Lot...'

Benefits of eating sprouts daily

8 reasons why budget is important

Tips to protect your plants in winter

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Inside pics from Badshah's new swanky 9,000 sq ft restaurants

In pics: 5 times Sanjana Sanghi impress fans in Indian ensemble

Kiara Advani to Deepika Padukone, celeb-inspired red outfit ideas for Christmas party

Bigg Boss 17 | Munawar Faruqui Reveals Why He Almost Quit Show: 'I Was Going Through A Lot...'

Bihar Politics: Who Is Samrat Choudhary? Bihar's Set To Be Deputy CM

Shocking! Vince McMahon Resigns From WWE After Former Employee Janel Grant Files Suit

Mannara Chopra says Ankita Lokhande getting evicted before her in BB17 finale is 'more than karma' | Exclusive

Arun Mashettey reacts to Munawar Faruqui winning BB17, says 'I was neither called cheater nor beater' | Exclusive

Ranbir Kapoor, Triptii Dimri trolled for ‘cringe’ performance on ‘Pehle Bhi Main’: ‘Bacchon ke school function se…'

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet woman who became world's richest woman after divorce, has given Rs 138015 crore in charity, net worth is...

According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Scott's net worth is 33.4 billion dollars, making her the fifth-richest woman globally.

article-main

Srishty Choudhury

Updated: Jan 29, 2024, 02:00 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

MacKenzie Scott, the ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, is among the world's wealthiest individuals. After her divorce, she received about 19.7 million shares, equal to 4% of Amazon’s total outstanding shares, in the settlement, which made her the world's richest woman overtaking L’Oreal SA heiress Francoise Bettencourt Meyers for the first time. 

She has since sold off portions of her Amazon stake, donating billions of dollars to charity. In 2023, she unloaded nearly 65.3 million shares of Amazon, currently worth more than $10 billion, according to a filing.

According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Scott's net worth is 33.4 billion dollars, making her the fifth-richest woman globally. Jeff Bezos, with a net worth of 181.3 billion dollars, is currently the third richest person in the world behind Bernard Arnault & family and Elon Musk. 

Scott's journey into immense wealth started when she met Jeff Bezos during a job interview in 1992. A year later, in 1993, Jeff and MacKenzie tied the knot. In 1994, just a year after their marriage, Bezos founded Amazon. Interestingly, MacKenzie was the company's first employee, initially focusing on the sale of used books. By July 1995, Amazon's website was launched, and there was no turning back. By the end of 1997, the company had more than 15 million customers across 150 countries. Today, Amazon is a global giant with a market capitalization of 1.644 trillion dollars, ranking as the world's fifth-largest company.

MacKenzie Scott's divorce from Jeff Bezos in 2019 presented her with an opportunity to acquire substantial wealth. According to Washington law, property acquired during marriage is typically divided equally between spouses during a divorce. If this were the case, Scott would have had nearly 184 billion dollars. However, she opted for a four percent stake, distancing herself from a significant portion of Bezos's wealth. 

Scott has been actively engaged in philanthropy, making substantial donations during the COVID-19 pandemic. She is also known for signing the Giving Pledge in 2019, committing to giving away the majority of her wealth for charitable purposes. She announced nearly $2.2 billion in 2023 gifts to 360 organisations in a post on her Yield Giving website dated December 2023, bringing her total lifetime giving to nearly $16.6 billion (Rs 138015 crore).

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'Governance of Lord Ram was source of inspiration for Constitution makers': PM Modi in first 'Mann ki Baat' of 2024

Meet student who got 75% in Class 10, secured record-breaking job package; not from IIT, IIM, VIT, his salary is...

Outrage sparks as Salt Bae charges Rs 90 lakh bill for lavish meal in Dubai restaurant

Watch: Hardik Pandya, who is recovering from ankle injury, initiates full-tilt bowling

Viral video: When Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath pranked employees with fake police raid, watch

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Inside pics from Badshah's new swanky 9,000 sq ft restaurants

In pics: 5 times Sanjana Sanghi impress fans in Indian ensemble

Kiara Advani to Deepika Padukone, celeb-inspired red outfit ideas for Christmas party

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Kiara Advani raise glam quotient at Umang 2023

Sshura Khan poses with Arbaaz Khan's son, Salman Khan and family; newlyweds share inside photos from nikaah ceremony

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE