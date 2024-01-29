Meet woman who became world's richest woman after divorce, has given Rs 138015 crore in charity, net worth is...

According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Scott's net worth is 33.4 billion dollars, making her the fifth-richest woman globally.

MacKenzie Scott, the ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, is among the world's wealthiest individuals. After her divorce, she received about 19.7 million shares, equal to 4% of Amazon’s total outstanding shares, in the settlement, which made her the world's richest woman overtaking L’Oreal SA heiress Francoise Bettencourt Meyers for the first time.

She has since sold off portions of her Amazon stake, donating billions of dollars to charity. In 2023, she unloaded nearly 65.3 million shares of Amazon, currently worth more than $10 billion, according to a filing.

According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Scott's net worth is 33.4 billion dollars, making her the fifth-richest woman globally. Jeff Bezos, with a net worth of 181.3 billion dollars, is currently the third richest person in the world behind Bernard Arnault & family and Elon Musk.

Scott's journey into immense wealth started when she met Jeff Bezos during a job interview in 1992. A year later, in 1993, Jeff and MacKenzie tied the knot. In 1994, just a year after their marriage, Bezos founded Amazon. Interestingly, MacKenzie was the company's first employee, initially focusing on the sale of used books. By July 1995, Amazon's website was launched, and there was no turning back. By the end of 1997, the company had more than 15 million customers across 150 countries. Today, Amazon is a global giant with a market capitalization of 1.644 trillion dollars, ranking as the world's fifth-largest company.

MacKenzie Scott's divorce from Jeff Bezos in 2019 presented her with an opportunity to acquire substantial wealth. According to Washington law, property acquired during marriage is typically divided equally between spouses during a divorce. If this were the case, Scott would have had nearly 184 billion dollars. However, she opted for a four percent stake, distancing herself from a significant portion of Bezos's wealth.

Scott has been actively engaged in philanthropy, making substantial donations during the COVID-19 pandemic. She is also known for signing the Giving Pledge in 2019, committing to giving away the majority of her wealth for charitable purposes. She announced nearly $2.2 billion in 2023 gifts to 360 organisations in a post on her Yield Giving website dated December 2023, bringing her total lifetime giving to nearly $16.6 billion (Rs 138015 crore).