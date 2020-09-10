Swara Bhasker cannot stop laughing while wondering how Kangana Ranaut's house demolition is breakdown of democracy

Bollywood actor Swara Bhasker has reacted to Kangana Ranaut's tweets post the actress' house demolition by BMC in Mumbai. Kangana lashed out at Uddhav Thackeray and Karan Johar for ganging up and demolishing her bunaglow in Pali Hill.

She went on to share a common hashtag called #DeathOfDemocracy while sharing her tweets. Kangana's bungalow was demolished stating that it was illegal. Fighting the claim, the actress said, "There is no illegal construction in my house, also government has banned any demolitions in Covid till September 30, Bullywood watch now this is what Fascism looks like #DeathOfDemocracy #KanganaRanaut."

There is no illegal construction in my house, also government has banned any demolitions in Covid till September 30, Bullywood watch now this is what Fascism looks like #DeathOfDemocracy #KanganaRanaut — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 9, 2020

In fact, while making a video in which she tells Uddhav Thackeray he did a fine job by demolishing her building, too, Kangana used the same hashtag. A Twitter user called her out and shared, "Is Kangana's illegal building our DEMOCRACY ?? Then how come its demolition is the Breakdown of Democracy?" Swara Bhasker retweeted the tweet and shared five 'rolling on the floor laughing' emojis.

Take a look:

Kangana Ranaut will be fighting her case in the court today at 3 pm. Clearing that the building which was demolished by BMC actually belonged to Sharad Pawar, the actress claimed, "This was not just to me but to entire building and this is not my flat issue but a building issue which builder needs to deal with and this building belongs to Sharad Pawar we bought the flat from his partner so he is answerable for this not me.."

The High Court has already mentioned that the BMC's actions do not appear to be bonafide and smacks of malafide. Kangana Ranaut's house was demolished on September 9, when she arrived to Mumbai from Himachal Pradesh with Y+ security.