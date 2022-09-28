Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos

RRR, War, Ram Lakhan, Sholay: Ahead of Vikram Vedha's release, here are popular two-hero films

The two-hero film is a concept that works at the box office. So, before we see Vikram Vedha, here are some hit films with two heroes

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Sep 28, 2022, 08:19 PM IST

A film led by two heroes is nothing less than a double treat. FIlmgoers always anticipate such multi-starrers or an ensemble film. This Friday, Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan starrer Vikram Vedha will release with much anticipation. So, before you see this film, let's take a look at other popular two-hero films, that went on to become super-succesful. (All image source: Twitter) 

1. Vikram Vedha

Vikram Vedha
1/6

Let's start with the upcoming, anticipated action-thriller Vikram Vedha. The Saif Ali Khan- Hrithik Roshan starrer is the official remake of the 2017 Tamil film of the same name. Vikram Vedha is an anticipated film, and it seems like a sure-shot hit. 

 

2. RRR

RRR
2/6

Next, we have the latest blockbuster, that brought back the glory of Indian cinema, SS Rajamouli's RRR. Starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR, the camaraderie between the 2 lead actors, the action sequences and the heartwarming story of brotherhood with patriotism have made RRR a film that India is proud of. 

3. War

War
3/6

Hrithik Roshan can be called as one of the stars from 2000 who has given stand-out performances in two-hero films. The 2019 action-thriller War is still regarded as one of the best action films of recent time, and Roshan's chemistry with Shroff is fabulous. 

4. Karan Arjun

Karan Arjun
4/6

The 1995 reincarnation-drama Karan Arjun is still considered one of the best two-hero films made in the 90s. Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan have given their career-best performance in Rakesh Roshan's directorial. 

5. Ram Lakhan

Ram Lakhan
5/6

Ace filmmaker Subhash Ghai was responsible for bringing some all-time blockbusters, and he handled the concept of the two-hero film like a pro. The 1989 drama Ram Lakhan starring Anil Kapoor and Jackie Shroff have made and broke several records, and it is considered as one of the best films from the 80s. 

6. Sholay

Sholay
6/6

We end our list with a film that is considered a pioneer in Indian filmmaking. Sholay was a dream team with an ensemble cast, but the film was headlined by Dharmendra and Amitabh Bachchan, and the rest is history. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Kiara Advani birthday: 6 times the actress made heads turn with her sizzling hot photos
Viral Photos of the Day: Sussane Khan poses with rumoured boyfriend Arslan Goni, Ibrahim Ali Khan looks dapper in red
Raksha Bandhan 2022: Shah Rukh-Aishwarya, Ranveer-Priyanka, most relatable on-screen brother-sister jodis
Happy Birthday Sonu Sood: Lesser known facts about the Samrat Prithviraj actor
Monkeypox outbreak: Know what WHO meant by ‘sexual partners’ comment, 5 important points
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Microsoft Surface Duo 3 may feature similar design as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.