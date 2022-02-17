Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi are still in 'Gehraiyaan' mode, see VIRAL underwater pics

Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday are still promoting their last week's film. Check out their pictures.
Last week, Shakun Batra's directorial 'Gehraiyaan' was released with mixed responses from the masses and critics. However, the stars of the film, Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, and Siddhant Chaturvedi, are still promoting their flick through social media. Check out their pictures. (All images source: Deepika, Siddhant, Ananya Instagram)
1. Deepika Padukone aka Alisha
Deepika Padukone has proved to be the saving grace of the film. Her character of Alisha has won praises from everyone, as she portrayed the complexity of her character perfectly. Deepika posted this picture with the caption, "Sometimes, the safest place to be is underwater."
2. Siddhant Chaturvedi aka Zain
Siddhant Chaturvedi proved his acting mettle by playing the character of a selfish, self-centred Zain. Siddhant garnered rave reviews for his performance, but a few questioned Zain's take on love and loyalty. The 'Gully Boy' star posted this photo with a cryptic caption, "I bet nobody saw this coming. And the saga continues…"
3. Ananya Panday aka Tia
Ananya Panday had also garnered few praises for playing the role of Tia with pitch-perfect emotions. In the film, Tia is Alisha's cousin, and she tries to make amends with her. Panday looked smoking hot in these underwater pictures, and claimed herself as 'Jalpari.'
4. Deepika Padukone's upcoming flicks
After 'Gehraiyaan,' Deepika will next be seen in much-awaited actioner 'Pathan' with Shah Rukh Khan and she will also be seen with Hrithik Roshan in action-thriller 'Fighter.'
5. Ananya's next
After making waves with 'Gehraiyaan,' Ananya will be seen opposite 'Arjun Reddy' star Vijay Devarakonda in pan-India sports-drama 'Liger Saala Crossbreed.'