Confused about what to buy on Dhanteras? List of 5 auspicious things to buy on this occasion

This year, Dhanteras will be observed on October 23, Sunday. On the auspicious occasion of Dhanteras Lord Dhanvantari is worshiped, as worshiping him brings good luck and wealth.

Dhanteras is celebrated on the day of Trayodashi of Krishna Paksha of Kartik month. On this day people buy gold, silver, utensils, various ornaments, etc, which are considered auspicious. People shop for many things on this day, but very few of them are aware of what is auspicious and what is inauspicious to buy on Dhanteras.

5 things to buy on Dhanteras

1. Gold and silver things- It is believed that buying gold and silver on the day of Dhanteras is considered very auspicious. It is said that the things that are bought on this day increase manifold. Not only this, you can also buy silver Lakshmi-Ganesh implanted coins on this day.

2. Broom- Buying a broom on the day of Dhanteras is also considered auspicious. The broom is considered to be the form of Lakshmi Ji. It is said that by buying a broom on this day, one gets rid of any kind of financial trouble along with poverty, misery, and health problems.

3. Vehicle- It is said that it is auspicious to buy any vehicle on this day. So if you are thinking of buying a car, bike or scooter, etc, then Dhanteras is a perfect day to buy it.

4. Idol of Laxmi Ji and Ganesh Ji- According to the beliefs, it is auspicious to buy the idols of Laxmi Ji and Ganesh Ji on the day of Dhanteras. It will bring good luck, happiness, and monetary advantages.

5. Brass of Copper- According to mythological legends, when Dhanvantari appeared during the churning of the ocean, then he had a brass urn in his hands, which was filled with nectar. It is believed that Lord Dhanvantari is very fond of brass. Therefore, it is auspicious to buy brass items on this day.