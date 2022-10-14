Dhanteras 2022: What is the significance of Dhantrayodashi? Shubh muhurat to perfom Dhanteras puja

File photo

Dhanteras marks the beginning of the Diwali festivities. This year Dhanteras will be celebrated on October 23, 2022. Dhanteras, also known as Dhantrayodashi is celebrated along with Trayodashi Tithi (Thirteenth tithi), Krishna Paksha (waning phase of the Moon) of Kartik Maas.

Dhanteras 2022: Significance

The day of Dhanteras is also observed as Dhanvantri Jayanti, the birth anniversary of the God of Ayurveda. It is believed that Lord Dhanvantari (the God of medicines) and Devi Lakshmi (Goddess of wealth) emerged from the ocean bed during Satyug on this day. It is said that Lord Dhanvantari emerged towards the end of the Sagar Manthan when the Devas and Asuras were churning the sea, with the nectar of immortality (Amrit).

Lord Dhanvantari, who is believed to be an avatar of Lord Vishnu, held the Kalash containing Amrit.

On Dhanteras, Lakshmi Puja is performed in the evening and clay diyas are kept lit overnight. Prasad of traditional sweets is offered to Goddess Lakshmi. During the puja, three forms of Goddess Lakshmi – Goddess MahaLakshmi, Maha Kaali, and Goddess Saraswati are worshipped. Lords Kuber and Ganesha are also worshipped on the day.

Dhanteras 2022: Puja Timing, Tithi, and Shubh Muhurat

According to Drik Panchang, the mahurat for the celebration and offerings of Dhanteras are as follows:

Trayodashi Tithi Starts - 6:02 pm (Saturday 22 October 2022).

Trayodashi Tithi Ends - 6:03 pm (Sunday 23 October 2022).

Pradosh Kaal Starts: 5:45 pm.

Pradosh Kaal Ends: 8:17 pm.

Vrishabha Kaal Starts: 7:01 pm.

Vrishabha Kaal Ends: 8:56 pm.