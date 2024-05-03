Twitter
Meet brothers, shopkeepers who made Rs 67000 crore fortune from Vijay Mallya's company, their net worth is…

Sonali Sharma

Updated : May 03, 2024, 09:11 AM IST

Berger Paints, one of India's largest paint makers, is an inspiring success story of two brothers who began their business from a small store and have grown to become the owner of a company valued at over Rs 68,000 crores. Dhingra Brothers of Punjab's success is not let than a film story. India's top paint manufacturer, Berger Paints, is owned by Kuldeep and Gurbachan Singh Dhingra. Berger Paints' vice chairman is Gurbachan Singh Dhingra, while the company's chairman is Kuldeep Singh Dhingra.

Kuldip Singh and Gurbachan Singh Dhingra, born into the Rangwala family, revolutionized India’s paint industry by transitioning their business from door-to-door paint sales to industrial-scale manufacturing in the 1960s, Khalsa Vox reported.

They led the acquisition of British paint company, Berger Paints, in 1991, elevating their business globally and increasing their market presence significantly.

Following the acquisition, the brothers integrated innovative marketing strategies, focusing on expanding their customer base and offering high-quality, affordable products, fostering immense brand loyalty across India, as per Khalsa Vox.

Despite industry challenges and competition, they maintained Berger Paints’ position as the second-largest paint company in India, demonstrating strategic leadership and savvy business acumen.

Vijay Mallya's UB Group bought the country's smallest paint manufacturer in the 90s. They grew their small business into the second-biggest paint firm in the nation with perseverance and hard work.  

The business family Kuldeep and Gurbachan belonged to had Punjabi origins. In 1898, their grandfather opened a store in Amritsar. After completing their studies at Delhi University, the brothers opened shops in Amritsar.

The yearly turnover reached Rs 10 lakh by the 1970s. However, as the company expanded, they worked hard and were devoted, and in the 1980s they became the biggest exporter of paint to the Soviet Union. Dhingra Brothers, who rank among the nation's wealthiest industrialists, with a net worth of more than Rs 55,000 crores.

Ascending the corporate ladder, Kuldeep Singh Dhingra quickly began growing the company. Then he decided to go from being a shopkeeper to the owner of a multinational corporation. In reality, the goal was to purchase Berger Paints, a business owned by Vijay Mallya's UB Group at the time.

He bought Berger Paints and finalised the deal with Vijay Mallya through his acquaintance. In addition to operating in India, Berger Paints is currently present in a number of other nations, including Bangladesh, Nepal, Poland, and Russia. Among India's wealthiest families is the Dhingra Brothers family.

