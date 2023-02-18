Search icon
Meet C Vijayakumar, HCL Tech’s CEO, check his total earnings last year

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 19, 2023, 03:16 PM IST

HCL Technologies Ltd CEO C Vijayakumar is ranked as the highest paid top executive of IT firms in India as his total earning was USD 16.52 million (Rs 131.08 crore), including LTI (long-term incentive), last year.

According to HCL’s annual report, Vijayakumar was paid USD 2 million as base salary, USD 2 million in variable pay and USD 0.02 million in perquisites along with other benefits for the last financial year.

It is to be noted that Vijayakumar was named as the managing director on July 20, 2022 after HCL founder Shiv Nadar decided to step down from this senior post.

Vijayakumar joined HCL, which has offices across the world, in 1994. Before becoming the CEO, Vijayakumar worked in several positions in the HCL. He is currently also a Board Member of the US-India Business Council.

Vijayakumar was born in Tamil Nadu and he did his schooling from ‘The Lawrence School’ in Lovedale, Ooty. Vijayakumar has completed her graduation in Electrical & Electronics Engineering from P.S.G. College of Technology, Tamil Nadu. He currently resides in New Jersey, US.

Vijayakumar was named as the Best CEO of the Year, 2020 in IT/ITES Industry by Business Today.

Mehreen Qazi wishes husband IAS Athar Aamir Khan on Valentine's Day, see lovely pics of couple here
In pics| 5 times Harnaaz Sandhu stunned fans with her glamorous looks
Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic wedding photos first look: Know what couple wore in marriage ceremony
Discover 5 surprising health benefits of blueberries: From boosting brain function to fighting inflammation and more
Hina Khan looks impeccably hot in white coloured monokini, check pics here
