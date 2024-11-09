He contends that security concerns should not serve as a sufficient justification for India's absence.

After breaking their ICC trophy drought with a victory in the T20 World Cup 2024, India is now focused on maintaining their winning streak as they gear up for the Champions Trophy 2025. The prestigious tournament is set to take place in Pakistan, but recent reports suggest that India may opt out of traveling to the country due to security concerns. Instead, there are discussions about relocating India's matches to Dubai, given the hybrid format of the Champions Trophy.

Former Pakistan captain and wicketkeeper Rashid Latif has issued a stern warning to India if they choose not to participate in the tournament. In an interview with Geo News, Latif emphasized that the Champions Trophy is an ICC event with a cycle planned from 2024 to 2031, and teams, broadcasters, and sponsors have already committed to the event. Therefore, if India decides to withdraw, they must provide a compelling rationale. Latif argues that security concerns alone are not sufficient grounds for India to skip the tournament.

“This is an ICC event. The cycle has been signed from 2024-2031. All the broadcasters and sponsors have signed about the teams that will participate in the Champions Trophy or the World Cup," the former Pakistan captain said.

“If a team denies to participate, they need to have a solid reason to justify their call. Just like in 1996, the West Indies and Australia did not go to Sri Lanka but still reached the final. If you make a reason for security, then it is not a solid reason. Teams like Australia, New Zealand, England, and South Africa are coming to Pakistan," he added.

Rashid boldly asserted that the ICC's existence is heavily reliant on the support of India and Pakistan. He emphasized that if the Pakistan Government were to declare a boycott, the ICC would lose its significance. Additionally, he issued a stern warning that if India fails to participate in the Champions Trophy 2025 hosted in Pakistan, then Pakistan would also refuse to take part in the tournament. Such actions could potentially have far-reaching consequences for the future of international cricket.

“ICC is existing only because there is Pakistan and India. If the government of Pakistan also says that we won’t play, then the ICC will be of no use as no one will watch the match. We can say that India does not want to play bilateral matches, but you can’t deny the ICC events as you already have signed it. India has to make solid ground. If India doesn’t come, Pakistan will take a big step by not participating in the tournament."

