'Don't want to marry politician': Parineeti Chopra's old video goes viral amid rumours of actress marrying Raghav Chadha

Amid the wedding rumours of actress Parineeti Chopra and political leader Raghav Chadha, an old video from Parineeti's promotional interview is going viral. While promoting Jabriya Jodi (2019), Parineeti was accompanied by Sidharth Malhotra in promotional interviews.

During a rapid-fire session, the interviewer asked Parineeti, to name a celeb she would like to marry. At first, Parineeti named Brad Pitt in her style. Then she was suggested about political personalities by the host, and the actress instantly said, "The problem is I don't want to marry any politician. There are too many good options but I don't want to marry any politician ever." Chopra was even asked to name three essential qualities in her life partner, and the actress asserted, "He should be funny, he should smell really good and he should respect me." When Parineeti was asked to share qualities she should have in sync with her would-be, "My love for travel, love for water, the ocean, diving, whatever, and they should just be a self-made person. I love men who have self-worth, who have made their lives themselves," Parineeti added.

On Sunday, Parineeti and Raghav returned to Mumbai and they were spotted at the Mumbai airport. Parineeti was captured wearing a black T-shirt, black jacket and blue jeans, with white shoes, and spectacles. On the other side, Raghav has donned a khaki shirt with jeans. While walking towards the car, the pair acknowledged the paparazzi but they chose to remain silent.

Last week, Parineeti's co-star, singer Harrdy Sandhu reacts to wedding rumours and indirectly confirms it. Actor-singer Harrdy Sandhu joins DNA for an exclusive conversation and opens up about Parineeti getting settled in life.

While promoting his new song Yaad Aati Hai, Harrdy states that he's delighted from the heart as Parineeti is getting settled. He says, "I am so happy that it's finally happening. I wish her all the luck." For the unversed Harrdy and Parineeti have worked together in 2022 spy-thriller Code Name: Tiranga. In the conversation, Harrdy reveals that during the shoot, they had discussed 'marriage.' "When we were shooting for Code Name: Tiranga, we used to have discussions about marriage, and she used to say that 'I will get married, only after I feel that I have found the right guy.' Harrdy even confirms that he has spoken to Parineeti, "Yes, I have called and congratulated her."