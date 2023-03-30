Parineeti Chopra's former co-star Harrdy Sandhu says he has 'congratulated her' for wedding to Raghav Chadha | Exclusive

Harrdy Sandhu-Parineeti Chopra

Actress Parineeti Chopra and political leader Raghav Chadha's wedding rumours are being widely discussed. Parineeti's co-star, singer Harrdy Sandhu reacts to wedding rumours and indirectly confirms it. Actor-singer Harrdy Sandhu joins DNA for an exclusive conversation and opens up about Parineeti getting settled in life.

While promoting his new song Yaad Aati Hai, Harrdy states that he's delighted from the heart as Parineeti is getting settled. He says, "I am so happy that it's finally happening. I wish her all the luck." For the unversed Harrdy and Parineeti have worked together in 2022 spy-thriller Code Name: Tiranga. In the conversation, Harrdy reveals that during the shoot, they had discussed 'marriage.' "When we were shooting for Code Name: Tiranga, we used to have discussions about marriage, and she used to say that 'I will get married, only after I feel that I have found the right guy.' Harrdy even confirms that he has spoken to Parineeti, "Yes, I have called and congratulated her."

Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha recently sparked dating rumours after the duo was spotted hanging out in Mumbai. Their videos and pictures took social media by storm. On March 29, Parineeti Chopra was seen blushing when asked about her wedding rumours. On Tuesday night, Raghav and Parineeti were spotted at the airport.

On being asked about her wedding rumours, Parineeti started smiling and blushing. Netizens reacted to the clip, and one of them wrote, “Shakal bata rahi hai confirm hai (Her face confirms it).” The second one said, “Pyaari sharma gayi (The cutie blushed).” The fifth one said, “Kabhi kabhi insaan ki khamoshi hi uske jawab hote hai (Sometimes silence speaks volumes).” Harrdy's latest song Yaad Aati Hai features IAS officer Abhishek Singh in the lead. The song is available on all leading audio and video streaming platforms.