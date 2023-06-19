Manoj Bajpayee says he doesn't get paid 'as much as I should' for The Family Man: 'They pay stars, I am cheap labour'

Manoj Bajpayee in The Family Man

Manoj Bajpayee is one of the most successful faces and names on the streaming scene in India currently. The actor has headlined several critically-acclaimed films and a successful show like The Family Man. Given all that, one would assume that his star power would give him some bargaining power about his remuneration. However, in a recent interview, the actor dropped a bombshell that he wasn’t paid enough for the show.

The Family Man, created by Raj & DK, streams on Amazon Prime Video. The spy thriller sees Manoj in the role of an intelligence agent trying to balance work and family life. The show has seen two successful seasons and its third season has been heavily anticipated by the fans.

In a recent interaction with Samdish Bhatia for his YouTube channel Unfiltered by Samdish, Manoj was aksed how much money he has. The actor cheekily replied, “You think I’ll get money by doing films like Bhosle and Gali Guleiyan. What world are you living in?” When the interviewer asked him if he gets good money for a succesful show like The Family Man, he added, “It’s not as if they will fill ypu up so much that you have your pension. OTT platforms are n less than regular producers. They don’t give money. If they get a star, they will give them a lot of money. I don’t get as much as I sould be paid.”

As the interviewer expressed disbelief, Manoj Bajpayee added, “If some white guy comes and does this, he will get a lot money.” The actor adds, “Brands go to China to set up factories. Why? Because they get cheap labour here. I am the cheap labour here. Now if they take Jack Ryan, they will have to give him money.”

Recently, Manoj had said that the third season of The Family Man is being worked on and should go on the floors by the year-end.