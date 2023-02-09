Sharib Hashmi drops crucial information about The Family Man 3, says 'I can guarantee that...' | Exclusive

Sharib Hashmi- The Family Man

When it comes to a scene-stealer performer, Sharib Hashmi deserves mention. From Jab Tak Hain Jaan to a cameo appearance in Scam 1992 to Asur, The Family Man, and recently-released Mission Majnu, Sharib has made a mark among the audience. The actor will soon be seen in Shiv Shastri Balboa opposite Nargis Fakhri.

While interacting with DNA, Sharib added that he never rejected playing the supporting lead in a film or series, "Mere liye jo character ka length hai woh kabh matter nahi karta. Main jin ke saath kar raha hu and kya kar raha hu woh matter karta hai (The length of character never bothered me. The role and the co-star did). There is no such thing as a lead, supporting, positive or negative role. I'm fortunate enough to get significant characters in movies and series," Hashmi says

In Shiv Shastri Balboa, Nargis is playing Shaib's on-screen girlfriend, and this was quite a surreal moment for him. "Jab tak set pe Nargis aayi nahi, maine yakeen nahi kiya tha ki woh hai iss film mein (Until she appeared on sets, I didn't believe that she was there opposite me)," Sharib laughs. Speaking more about her Hashmi adds, "For once I thought that Nargis might act snobbish, but she's totally the opposite of what I presumed. She's a soft-spoken, kind-hearted human, and an excellent performer."

In his filmography, the character of JK in The Family Man stands tall. After the first two major successful seasons, Sharib and Manoj Bajpayee will be seen in the third season of the show. Sharing a crucial update about The Family Man 3, Sharib reveals, "The Family Man is the life-changing event of my career. The third season will come, and I can guarantee that it will live up to the high expectations of the audience, and they will surely enjoy it." When asked about the production status, he adds, "We are currently in the scripting stage. Hopefully, we will start shooting this year, and you will see The Family Man Season 3 in 2024." Apart from TFM 3, Sharib will also be seen in Rumi ki Sharafat, Afwah, Tarla, Cancer, and others.