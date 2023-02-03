Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

Anupam Kher reacts to Kangana Ranaut's 'Muslim actresses' tweet, says 'religion ki wajah se...' | Exclusive

Anupam Kher opens up about his Emergency co-star, director Kangana Ranaut's recent tweet that was criticised by netizens.

Reported By:Simran Singh| Edited By: Simran Singh |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 03, 2023, 05:55 PM IST

Anupam Kher reacts to Kangana Ranaut's 'Muslim actresses' tweet, says 'religion ki wajah se...' | Exclusive
Anupam Kher-Kangana Ranaut

After facing nearly two-year ban on Twitter, Kangana Ranaut returned to the platform on January 24. Two days after returning, Kangana Ranaut took a dig at netizens and Bollywood for celebrating the success of Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan. While SRK fans called the film a triumph of love or hate, Ranaut criticised the narrative that there was 'Hindu hate' in the country. 

Responding to a film producer's tweet on the film, Kangana tweeted, "This country has only and only loved all Khans and at times only and only Khans…And obsessed over Muslim actresses, so it’s very unfair to accuse India of hate and fascism … there is no country like Bharat in the whole world." 

Here's the tweet

Kangana's stance has drawn criticism. Her views about 'Muslim actors' were even criticised by Urfi Javed. Now, Anupam Kher also shares his viewpoint on Kangana's tweet. While promoting his upcoming production Shiv Shastri Balboa with DNA India, Anupam says, "I think art has its own place, and religion has its own place. Religion ke wajah se koi film dekhne nahi jaata hai, art ke wajah se hi film dekhne jaate hain (People don't go to watch the film based on religion, but based on art). You don't go to mandir, masjid or gurudawara after watching a film. You go because you have faith in your religion." Kher adds, "You have all the right to present your faith, but I don't think anybody decides to say like that." 

Kangana is also Anupam's co-star and director. They both will share the screen in the actress' directorial debut Emerency, and Anupam shares his views about the actress. "I think Kangana is a brave girl. If we applaud woman empowerment, we should defiantly celebrate the success of Kangana." Kher defends Kangana's tweets by saying, "Like everybody has freedom of speech, why shouldn't we give her the freedom of speech?" After spending more than three decades in Bollywood, Kher calls Kangana among the best directors in his career. "I think she's one of the finest directors, I have worked with, and I say this after doing 534 films." 

In the end, Anupam Kher celebrates the country, and says, "India is a very tolerant and beautiful country. Jitni freedom of expression ki aazadi humare desh mein hai, woh duniya ke kisi desh mein nahi hai (No other country in the world would have such freedom of expression like India)." Anupam Kher's maiden production Shiv Shastri Balboa will release in cinemas on Februay 10. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Yearender 2022: Shah Rukh Khan in Brahmastra, Suriya in Vikram, powerful cameos of the year
Tata Motors reveals much-awaited Tata Sierra EV concept at Auto Expo 2023, draws inspiration from original SUV
5 most expensive outfits worn by actors in Bollywood movies
XXX star Aabha Paul stuns in sexy outfits, drops hot photos and videos
XXX fame Aabha Paul mesmerises fans with her hot photos and videos
Speed Reads
More
First-image
FM Nirmala Sitharaman's big assurance on Adani Group crisis, risk to LIC and SBI
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.