Anupam Kher reacts to Kangana Ranaut's 'Muslim actresses' tweet, says 'religion ki wajah se...' | Exclusive

After facing nearly two-year ban on Twitter, Kangana Ranaut returned to the platform on January 24. Two days after returning, Kangana Ranaut took a dig at netizens and Bollywood for celebrating the success of Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan. While SRK fans called the film a triumph of love or hate, Ranaut criticised the narrative that there was 'Hindu hate' in the country.

Responding to a film producer's tweet on the film, Kangana tweeted, "This country has only and only loved all Khans and at times only and only Khans…And obsessed over Muslim actresses, so it’s very unfair to accuse India of hate and fascism … there is no country like Bharat in the whole world."

Very good analysis… this country has only and only loved all Khans and at times only and only Khans…And obsessed over Muslim actresses, so it’s very unfair to accuse India of hate and fascism … there is no country like Bharat in the whole world https://t.co/wGcSPMCpq4 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 28, 2023

Kangana's stance has drawn criticism. Her views about 'Muslim actors' were even criticised by Urfi Javed. Now, Anupam Kher also shares his viewpoint on Kangana's tweet. While promoting his upcoming production Shiv Shastri Balboa with DNA India, Anupam says, "I think art has its own place, and religion has its own place. Religion ke wajah se koi film dekhne nahi jaata hai, art ke wajah se hi film dekhne jaate hain (People don't go to watch the film based on religion, but based on art). You don't go to mandir, masjid or gurudawara after watching a film. You go because you have faith in your religion." Kher adds, "You have all the right to present your faith, but I don't think anybody decides to say like that."

Kangana is also Anupam's co-star and director. They both will share the screen in the actress' directorial debut Emerency, and Anupam shares his views about the actress. "I think Kangana is a brave girl. If we applaud woman empowerment, we should defiantly celebrate the success of Kangana." Kher defends Kangana's tweets by saying, "Like everybody has freedom of speech, why shouldn't we give her the freedom of speech?" After spending more than three decades in Bollywood, Kher calls Kangana among the best directors in his career. "I think she's one of the finest directors, I have worked with, and I say this after doing 534 films."

In the end, Anupam Kher celebrates the country, and says, "India is a very tolerant and beautiful country. Jitni freedom of expression ki aazadi humare desh mein hai, woh duniya ke kisi desh mein nahi hai (No other country in the world would have such freedom of expression like India)." Anupam Kher's maiden production Shiv Shastri Balboa will release in cinemas on Februay 10.