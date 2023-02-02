Breaking: Anupam Kher to play human rights activist HS Phoolka in Nirmat, talks about producing Shiv Shastri Balboa

Anupam Kher, HS Phoolka

After giving two blockbusters, The Kashmir Files, Karthikeya 2, and superhit Uunchai in 2022, Anupam Kher has an interesting lineup for 2023 as well. Kher will start the year with his maiden production Shiv Shastri Balboa.

The talented actor is excited about the variety of roles he's getting to play. While speaking to DNA, Anupam also revealed that he is playing Advocate, Politician, and Human Rights Activist Harvinder Singh Phoolka aka HS Phoolka in Nirmat. Sharing his take about the film, Kher added, "It's a well-written, brilliant film based on the 1984 riots. I am really looking forward to it." For the unversed, HS Phoolka is known for spearheading "one of the longest and most torturous legal battle" to attain justice for the victims of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

In the three decades of his glorious career, Shiv Shastri Balboa is Kher's first production. The actor revealed what made him decide to back Shiv Shastri Balboa as a producer as well. "Ajayan (Venugopalan, director) sent me the script, and when I read it, I realised that I should go beyond just being an actor in this project. I had the faith in the script, and I realised that if the script translates properly into film, it will surely touch everyone's hearts. Thus, I proposed that my company will support the vision as well. It's important to back a film, not only by being an actor, but also by bringing the whole company, and their experience to it.

READ: 'We're not that type of actors...': Anupam Kher-Neena Gupta open up on pressure regarding fate of their films

Known for sharing unfiltered views, Anupam stated that producing a film isn't difficult, but selling it to the audience can become a task sometimes. "The production went smoothly. We all have become more professional. And, when you plan the film properly, half the job is done. The only difficult task is to sell a film with not such 'popular stars,' in terms of the box office. But that's a part of the business. Today, making a film is not difficult, but selling it, and bringing the audience to theatres is sometimes difficult," the actor added.

After Shiv Shastri Balboa, Anupam will also be seen in Kangana Ranaut's Emergency, Satish Kaushik's Kaagaz 2, his 2nd production, Gajendra Ahire-directed Signature, which is the Hindi remake of the Marathi film Anumati. Metro In Dino, and Vivek Agnihotri's The Vaccine War. Shiv Shastri Balboa will release in cinemas on February 10, 2023