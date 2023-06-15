‘We were first ones to..’: Here’s how Manoj Bajpayee reacted to similarities between Health Ledger’s Joker, his Aks role

Manoj Bajpayee reacts to similarities between his Aks role and Heath Ledger's Joker

Manoj Bajpayee was recently seen in the movie Sirf Ek Banda Kaafi Hai and impressed the audience with his role as a lawyer in the courtroom drama. The actor recently talked about the similarities between the actor’s character in the movie Aks and Heath Ledger’s Joker.

In a recent interview with Cinema Express, Manoj Bajpayee was asked about his role as killer Raghavan in the movie Aks which was released in 2001, and its similarities with Heath Ledger’s Joker to which the actor replied, “I am so happy you mentioned this. My friends and I always discuss how we were the first ones to come up with a character similar to The Joker. If we had said this, people might have called us pompous.”

Speaking further about his role in the movie Aks, he said, “It took me six to seven months to craft the character of Raghavan. I had the task of embodying absolute evil. The dialogues given to me were in English, so I improvised with the Hindi dialogues. I approached the character with flamboyance. I remember I was in Atlanta in the US when I was preparing for the character. I was sitting in a bar, and I saw these alcohol bottles that seemed so alluring from the outside, though they contained something that is toxic. I got it then. Evil needed to be attractive.”

Helmed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, along with Manoj Bajpayee, Aks also starred Amitabh Bachchan, Raveena Tandon, Amol Palekar, and Abhimanyu Singh among others. Released in 2001, Manoj essayed the role of antagonist Raghavan Ghatge in the movie.

Meanwhile, Manoj Bajpayee was last seen in the courtroom drama Sirf Ek Banda Kaafi Hai and the actor will be next seen in the movie Joram helmed by Devashish Makhija. The movie also stars Mohammad Zeeshan Ayub, Tannishtha Chatterjee, and Rajshri Deshpande among others.

