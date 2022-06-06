Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Rubina Dilaik reacts to being tagged as TV actor

Rubina Dilaik/Instagram

The 12th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi is now airing in Cape Town, South Africa. Rubina Dilaik is one of the season's most popular contestants. She is also, according to rumours, the most paid . The actress is recognised for her bluntness. Discrimination between TV and cinema stars is one of the subjects that has recently dominated news. Rubina Dilaik was asked how she feels when people refer to her as a TV actor rather than merely an actor in an interview with Bollywood Hungama. Rubina Dilaik, known for her sass, provided the best response.

She claimed it didn't affect her in the least. "I cannot let others define me," the actress was reported as saying.

According to Bollywood Life, Rubina Dilaik has also been open in the past. When she told her that she hadn't seen a filmmaker's film, he said he felt like farting on her face. The message once again emphasised how there appears to be discrimination somewhere.

Speaking about her strategy for the show, Rubina told IndianExpres.com that she doesn't have the code to crack the show, but she will trust in her will. Dilaik further added that she isn't a competitive person, but she will fight her own battles. Rubina's husband Abhinav Shukla has also participated in KKK, so did he give her any tips for the show? "We both have our own expertise. He is strong in something, I have my own strengths. There is no fixed mantra that he could give me. Also, it’s very subjective because a lot depends on how you react to a task that particular day. All that Abhinav told me was you can do it, and I believe him.”



On the work front, Rubina will soon be making her Bollywood debut with Ardh. The makers of Rubina Dilaik-starrer Ardh released the first song titled Ishq Ka Manjha on Sunday, on the birthday of the debutant director of the film Palaash Muchhal. Director Palaash Muchhal also composed the soulful track of the song Ishq Ka Manjha. The heartfelt romantic number is sung by the renowned singers Armaan Malik and Palak Muchhal, who also penned the beautiful lyrics of the song. The song aptly captures the cute chemistry and the feelings of a married couple featuring Rubina Dilaik and Rajpal Yadav. Ardh is slated to release on ZEE5 on June 10.