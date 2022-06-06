Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Rubina Dilaik, Jannat Zubair, others share photos with Rohit Shetty as shoot begins

The shooting of the latest season of Khatron Ke Khiladi has started in Cape Town, South Africa.
The stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi begins its shoot from Monday, June 6 in the South African city of Cape Town. The contestants such as Rubina Dilaik, Jannat Zubair, Aneri Vajani, Nishant Bhat, Prateek Sehajpal, and others have shared photos and videos with the show's host Rohit Shetty on their Instagram handles. Check out the pictures and the clips here. (All images: Instagram)
1. Rubina Dilaik
Winner of Bigg Boss 14, Rubina Dilaik shared a reel with Rohit and wrote, "Aa Rahe hain Hum, Dhamaal machane kuch is style mein……. Shoot begins for the most thrilling , adventure-packed season of Khatron Ke Khiladi".
2. Jannat Zubair Rahmani
Television actress Jannat Zubair Rahmani posted a reel with the Cirkus director and wrote, "Khatron ke khiladi 12 it is! Bachke kahan jayega khatra kahin se bhi aayega...Shoot begins..!!".
3. Aneri Vajani
Aneri Vajani also took to her Instagram account and shared a carousel set of fun ten photos with Rohit and captioned them as, "Rohit sir … You Are Bae , Everyone else is Jaaaaa beee...And the Shoot begins !!!"