Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Rubina Dilaik, Jannat Zubair, others share photos with Rohit Shetty as shoot begins

The stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi begins its shoot from Monday, June 6 in the South African city of Cape Town. The contestants such as Rubina Dilaik, Jannat Zubair, Aneri Vajani, Nishant Bhat, Prateek Sehajpal, and others have shared photos and videos with the show's host Rohit Shetty on their Instagram handles. Check out the pictures and the clips here. (All images: Instagram)