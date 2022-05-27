Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Rubina Dilaik reveals real reason behind doing Rohit Shetty's show

Rubina Dilaik

Bigg Boss 14 contestant, actress Rubina Dilaik is all set to face her fear with Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. Before proving her guts in Rohit Shetty's show, Rubina shared the real reason behind saying yes to the show. While speaking to Indian Express, Dilaik frankly confessed that after her last hit show Shakti, she didn't have anything other shows, thus she said yes to the show. Rubina said, "I was busy with Shakti last year. Abhi koi daily soap nahi tha mere paas. And I was like what would I do at home, so I said yes to it.”

Speaking about her strategy for the show, Rubina said that she doesn't have the code to crack the show, but she will trust in her will. Dilaik further added that she isn't a competitive person, but she will fight her own battles. Rubina's husband Abhinav Shukla has also participated in KKK, so did he give her any tips for the show? "We both have our own expertise. He is strong in something, I have my own strengths. There is no fixed mantra that he could give me. Also, it’s very subjective because a lot depends on how you react to a task that particular day. All that Abhinav told me was you can do it, and I believe him.”

On the work front, Rubina will soon be making her Bollywood debut with Ardh. The makers of Rubina Dilaik-starrer Ardh released the first song titled Ishq Ka Manjha on Sunday, on the birthday of the debutant director of the film Palaash Muchhal. Director Palaash Muchhal also composed the soulful track of the song Ishq Ka Manjha. The heartfelt romantic number is sung by the renowned singers Armaan Malik and Palak Muchhal, who also penned the beautiful lyrics of the song. The song aptly captures the cute chemistry and the feelings of a married couple featuring Rubina Dilaik and Rajpal Yadav. Ardh is slated to release on ZEE5 on June 10.