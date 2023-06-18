‘He is like MS Dhoni’: Meet 26-year-old Indian Cricket player likely to replace legends in Test team

Rituraj Gaikwad, the right-handed hitter was crucial to Chennai Super Kings’ 2023 Indian Premiere League championship victory. At the Narendra Modi Stadium, CSK defeated Gujarat Titans in the championship game. The Indian Test Team's future plans include Ruturaj Gaikwad. He was chosen to compete in the upcoming Duleep Trophy, which begins on June 28, for the West Zone team. After losing to Australia in the 2023 World Cup Final, the BCCI won't rush to make changes, reported Crictoday.

Like the five-time champions' skipper MS Dhoni, he maintains his composure and maintains his attention. Suresh Raina, a former player for CSK, has made a significant statement on Gaikwad.

In his most recent interview with Jiocinema, Raina compared MS Dhoni to Ruturaj Gaikwad. “He is like Dhoni. Ruturaj is cool and calm like his captain,” he said.

When running an IPL franchise, MSD is noted for keeping things straightforward. In both league play and international cricket, the famous player has scored many runs.

Ruturaj Gaikwad, who hails from Pune, a hitter with excellent technique and temperament who could score quickly through deft stroke play rather than power-hitting, made his debut in 2021. He made an undefeated 101 off 60 deliveries against Rajasthan that season to get his first century in the Indian T20 League.

He led Chennai to their fourth championship by finishing the 2021 season as the top run scorer, earning the Orange Cap for his 635 runs. The franchise opted to keep him for 6 crores before the 2022 auction.

In July 2021, he played in his first T20I match against Sri Lanka, and in June 2022, he hit his first half-century against South Africa. He achieved four hundred-plus runs during the 2021–22 Vijay Hazare Trophy season, matching Virat Kohli's record for the most hundreds in a single competition. Gaikwad is still involved in the national team's plans and continues to receive opportunities.