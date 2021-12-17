Lost your Driving License? Now, issue a new one sitting at home - Follow these steps

A driving license is an important document in many aspects. From helping you drive a four-wheeler to serving as an ID proof throughout places, the driving license is extremely important. But what if you lose it or it gets torn?

Well, no need to worry because as per new rules, you don't have to rush to the Regional Transport Office (RTO) to get a new license, instead, you can get it sitting at home.

If you have lost your driving license, then you will first have to file a complaint with the local police and if in case you just want to issue a new license because your old license has torn or gone bad, then you will have to submit your old license to the department.

Here are the steps to get a driving license online:

- Visit the website of the Transport Department.

- Fill in the required details and then fill the LLD form

- Take a printout of the document and then attach necessary documents with it

- Then submit all documents to the nearest RTO office or online

- The duplicate driving license will come to you after 30 days of completion of the online process

Here are the steps to get a driving license offline:

- You can also apply for a duplicate driving license offline.

- For this, the RTO from which you were issued the original driving license, first go there.

- Here you fill the LLD form and submit it.

- Along with this form, also fill the fee prescribed by the department.

- After this whole process, you will get a duplicate driving license in 30 days.

After applying for the Driving license, you will receive a receipt in the end. Keep that receipt safe until you receive your license.