Maharashtra: Mysterious underground sounds reported at Hasori village in Latur district

As per local reports, mysterious underground sounds were being heard since September 6.

Reported By:DNA Web Desk| Edited By: DNA Web Desk |Source: PTI |Updated: Sep 13, 2022, 11:54 PM IST

Photo: Pixabay (Representational image)

Mysterious underground sounds have been reported at Hasori village in Maharashtra's Latur district, an official said on Tuesday. District officials have requested experts from the Indian Institute of Geomagnetism to visit the village to study the phenomenon, he said.

The village in Nilanga tehsil is located 28 km from Killari where a deadly earthquake had claimed 9,700 lives in 1993. But no seismic activity has been recorded in the area, officials said. As per local reports, mysterious underground sounds were being heard since September 6.

Latur district collector Prithviraj B P visited the village on Tuesday and appealed people not to panic. A team of experts from Swami Ramanand Teerth Marathwada University of Nanded will visit the village on Wednesday, officials said.

