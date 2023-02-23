Eyesight health: Eat THESE foods to your diet for a better vision

File Photo

Today, in this digital age, with the advancement of technology and our poor nutrition in the high-paced lifestyle, there are a lot of negative impacts not only on our bodies but also on our eyesight. Today, we see most people wearing spectacles or lenses because of their poor vision.

What we eat has to do a lot with our blurred vision. The right diet is not only important for our body to function well, but also extremely important for our eyesight.

However, it is fairly easy to keep your eyesight in good condition by including certain foods and beverages in your diet.

Fish

Cold-water fish including salmon, tuna, sardines, and mackerel have omega-3 fatty acids, which may help protect against dry eyes, macular degeneration, and even cataracts.

Leafy green vegetables

Spinach, kale, and collard greens are rich in Vitamin C and are packed with important plant pigments such as lutein and zeaxanthin which help stem the development of macular degeneration and cataracts.

Eggs

Eggs also contain lutein and vitamin A (which may protect against night blindness and dry eyes). Consumption of eggs promotes eye health and function.

Citrus fruits and berries

Oranges, grapefruits, lemons, and berries are high in vitamin C, which may lower the risk of cataracts and macular degeneration.

Whole grains

A diet with food having a low glycemic index (GI) can help reduce your risk for age-related macular degeneration. Trade refined carbohydrates and choose to consume quinoa, brown rice, whole oats and whole-wheat bread, and pasta.

Nuts

Pistachios, walnuts, and almonds are rich in omega-3 fatty acids and vitamin E that boost your eye health.

Other fruits and vegetables

Foods such as carrots, tomatoes, bell peppers, strawberries, pumpkin, corn, and cantaloupe are exceptional sources of vitamins A and C.