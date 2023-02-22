Here are 7 tips for safe drinking without affecting your health

File Photo

Many people indulge in alcohol when socialising or relaxing after a long and tiring day. But, it is important to always practice safe drinking for your health and that of others.

Here are 7 tips that you can follow for safe drinking, without affecting your health.

Know your limits: It's important to know how much alcohol you can handle and to drink in moderation. The National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism (NIAAA) defines moderate drinking as up to one drink per day for women and up to two drinks per day for men.

Stay hydrated: Drinking water or other non-alcoholic beverages in between drinks can help prevent dehydration and reduce the risk of a hangover.

Don't drink on an empty stomach: Eating food before or while you drink can help slow down the absorption of alcohol, which can reduce the risk of getting drunk too quickly.

Avoid mixing alcohol with other drugs: Mixing alcohol with prescription drugs, over-the-counter drugs, or illegal drugs can have dangerous and unpredictable effects on the body.

Designate a driver or use a rideshare service: If you're going out drinking, make sure you have a plan for getting home safely. This could mean designating a sober driver, using public transportation, or using a rideshare service.

Don't pressure others to drink: Respect other people's decision to not drink or to drink in moderation. Don't pressure them to drink more than they want to.

Be aware of your surroundings: When you're drinking, it's important to be aware of your surroundings and stay in safe environments. Avoid walking alone at night and don't accept drinks from strangers.

