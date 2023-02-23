Search icon
MAH CET 2023 registration for MBA/MMS begins today at mahacet.org, check steps to apply

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 23, 2023, 09:45 AM IST

Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell or MahaCET is all set to begin the MAH CET 2023 registrations today for MBS, and MMS admission tests. The MAH MBA CET 2023 examination is expected to be held in March. Registrations for the same will begin today at 10 am on the official website - www.mahacet.org. 

Candidates must have a bachelor's degree in any discipline to be eligible to apply. Students in the final year of their bachelor’s degree course can also apply.

MAH CET 2023 Schedule for MBA, MMS Entrance Exam 

Registration begins on February 23, 2023, at 10 am
Registration ends on March 4, 2023
Tentative Exam Date: March 18, March 19

To apply, candidates can register on the official website - www.mbacet.mahacet.org.

MAH CET 2023 Registration for MBA/MMS: Steps to apply 

Step 1: Visit the official website - www.mbacet.mahacet.org

Step 2: After 10 am today, click on the 'New Registration' link on the homepage. 

Step 3: Enter personal information as prompted 

Step 4: Upload the necessary documents, signature, and photos

Step 5: Pay the fees

Step 6: Complete the application process and click on 'Submit'. 

Students are advised to check the detailed information bulletin thoroughly which will be released soon. Candidates are also advised to only use an active email ID and phone number for registration as all important communication would be done on the same. Candidates should make sure that their phone number is active until the end of the common admission process for the courses that they are applying for. 

