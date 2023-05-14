Ram Charan's wife Upasana Konidela flaunts baby bump as she celebrates first Mother's Day, pens adorable note

Credit: Upasana/Instagram

On the occasion of Mother’s Day, mother-to-be Upasana Konidela, who tied the knot with RRR star Ram Charan in 2012, penned an adorable not as she is celebrating her first mother’s day.

Sharing the photo of herself on Instagram while flaunting her baby bump, she wrote, “I am proud to embrace motherhood for all the right reasons. I did not do it to conform to society's expectations or to fit. My decision to become a mother was not driven by a desire to carry on a legacy or to strengthen my marriage. I chose to have a child when I was emotionally prepared to give the unconditional love & care that my child deserves for his/her overall well-being. Celebrating my first #mothersday.”

In a recent interview with Humans of Bombay, Upasana shared why she and Charan decided to wait for ten years to welcome their child into this world. She said, "I am very, very excited and also very proud that I chose to become a mother when we wanted to, not when society wanted to. So, 10 years after our marriage, we have taken a call to have a kid now and I think it’s the best time because both of us are booming, both of us are financially secure and we can take care of our kids by ourselves. It was our mutual decision. As a couple, we didn’t let pressure hit us, whether it is from the society outside, our family, or outsiders. Which says a lot about our relationship and how we are going to bring up our child as well."



Parents-to-be Ram Charan and wife Upasana Konidela are celebrating the best moments of their lives before they welcome their first baby into this world. First, the couple celebrated their babymoon in the United States of America before the 95th Oscars where the actor's global blockbuster RRR was awarded the Academy Award for Best Original Song.

A few days ago, Ram and Upasana celebrated their baby shower in Dubai with their family and friends. In a reel shared by the mom-to-be on her Instagram, white-coloured decorations and a three-tier white cake with brown teddy bears were visible, along with a bunch of romantic photos of the couple.

The couple also jetted off to the Maldives to spend some more quality time together. Ram and Upasana were spotted at the Hyderabad airport in casual clothes and the latter took to her Instagram Stories to share a video of an island from her flight, which she captioned, "Hello Maldives".

Meanwhile, on the work front, the superstar will be seen next in a cameo appearance in the song Yentamma in Salman Khan's action-packed entertainer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, which releases in cinemas on April 21 on the occasion of Eid.

