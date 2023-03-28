Ram Charan's wife Upasana Konidela debuts her baby bump at his birthday bash, fans say 'dusra Ram Charan aa raha hai'

Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela

Actor Ram Charan celebrated his 38th birthday on Monday. The RRR-fame actor threw a grand birthday bash in Hyderabad that was attended by several of his friends, family members, and industry colleagues. At the event, Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Konidela were clicked on the red carpet with the five-month-pregnant Upasana showing off her baby bump.

Paparazzi accounts shared several pictures and videos from the grand birthday bash on Monday night and Tuesday morning on social media. The videos and pics show Charan, dressed in black shirt and trousers, posing with Upasana, who is wearing a long, blue dress. Her baby bump is very apparent. One of the captions of the shared videos read, “Birthday boy Ram Charan celebrates his birthday with the celebs tonight. Someone who stayed with him throughout is his lovely wife, here's Ram Charan clicking pictures with his wife!”

Fans expressed delight at seeing Upasana and Ram Charan together and congratulated the couple. “Dusra Ram Charan aa raha hai,” quipped one. Another wrote, “she is glowing. Pregnancy suits her.”

In December last year, Ram Charan and Upasana announced that they were expecting their first child together after over 10 years of marriage. Sharing a post on social media, “With the blessings of Shri Hanuman ji, we are delighted to share that Upasana & Ram Charan are expecting their first child. With love & gratitude Surekha & Chiranjeevi Konideli, Shobana & Anil Kamineni (sic),” read the message.

Ram Charan has had a wonderful year professionally as well. His last film – RRR – was a global blockbuster, earning over Rs 1200 crore worldwide, It also won several major awards, including the Golden Globes and India’s first-ever Oscar for a feature film. The actor has two films lined up for release this year – Game Changer and Shankar’s RC16.