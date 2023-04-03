Ram Charan’s wife Upasana Konidela reveals actor was ‘physically shaking’ during RRR’s Naatu Naatu shoot

Ram Charan-Upasana Konidela-Naatu Naatu

Last month was special for India as SS Rajamouli’s RRR song Naatu Naatu created history by winning an Oscar for Best Original Song. The song was also performed live at the 95th Academy Awards and got a standing ovation from the audience. Recently, in an interview, Ram Charan’s wife Upasana Konidela revealed that the actor was ‘physically shaking’ during the shoot of the song Naatu Naatu.

In a conversation with Humans of Bombay Upasana talked about how important it was for her just to be there and support Ram Charan and said, “Whether it was winning or losing, I don't think it was a big thing. I was just being there. It was a huge thing. Being there as a family was a huge thing. Being with Rajamouli garu, his wife, we've grown as a family together for three to four years now.”

She revealed that she was there with her husband during the shoot of the Oscar-winning song Naatu Naatu and added, “I was on the set of Naatu Naatu in Ukraine with him and then here as well. He has been with me through some of my really tough times at work and of course, he's there during all my successes as well. I just had to be there at this time because he was physically shaking and he needed as much support as he could get during the dance.”

SS Rajamouli's directional RRR was one of his blockbuster movies. The movie starred Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the lead role and the story revolved around the fictional version of two Indian revolutionaries Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. It showed their friendship and fight against the British Raj.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ram Charan is currently shooting for his upcoming movie titled Game Changer. Helmed by S. Shankar and written by Karthik Subbaraj, the political action thriller also stars Kiara Advani in the lead role. The first look of the actor was shared on his 38th birthday and his intense look has created hype for the film.

