Neha Kakkar drops truth bomb about Aditya Narayan and it will leave you surprised

Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan have adorable chemistry on Indian Idol 11, so much that people are wanting them to get married too. There were strong rumours that they will be tying the knot on February 14, 2020, and they even had a fake wedding on the reality show. Even Aditya's dad and veteran singer Udi Narayan had said that he would love to have Neha in his family. But looks like everything was just for fun.

During an interaction with The Times of India, when Neha was asked about these reports, she dropped a truth bomb stating, "Aditya is a very beautiful person. He has a heart of gold and I am really happy to share that my dear friend is getting married this year with his long-time girlfriend. I wish him all the happiness and many years of togetherness."

Meanwhile, when Udit was asked about Aditya's impending wedding, he had told Bollywood Hungama, "Aditya is our only son. We’re waiting for him to get married. If these wedding rumours were true, my wife and I would be the happiest parents in the world. But Aditya has not shared this with us."

He had also said, "We’d like the whole world to share that moment with us."

While Neha spoke about her wedding plans by saying, "Maybe, if I find the best guy, who I feel is the right one, I’ll get married. Maybe this year or next year, but I would like to get married."

Meanwhile, the grand finale of Indian Idol 11 is all set to be aired tonight.